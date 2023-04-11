Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G92   SG1T06929205

CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD

(G92)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:10:05 2023-04-11 am EDT
0.9800 SGD   -0.51%
09:24aHin Leong Trading founder on trial accused of cheating HSBC
RE
03/31China Aviation Oil Singapore : Letter to Shareholders dated 31 March 2023 394.7 KB
PU
02/28China Aviation Oil Corporation Ltd Announces Cessation of Wang Yanjun as Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hin Leong Trading founder on trial accused of cheating HSBC

04/11/2023 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, Lim Oon Kuin, better known as O.K. Lim, arrives at the State Courts in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The 81-year-old founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd went on trial in Singapore on Tuesday accused of forgery and cheating HSBC out of $111.7 million.

The former oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin, also known as O.K. Lim, attended court in a wheelchair and pleaded not guilty through a Mandarin interpreter, Singaporean media outlet CNA reported.

Lim's lawyer Davinder Singh could not immediately be contacted for comment.

The trial focuses on three out of a total of 130 charges. It has been fixed for 49 days and is expected to run until July.

The prosecutor's opening statement on Tuesday said HSBC disbursed $111.7 million in March 2020 to Hin Leong as payment for two oil sales contracts the trader purported to have entered into with China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corp Ltd (CAO) and Unipec Singapore Pte Ltd.

    "The two transactions were complete fabrications, concocted on the accused's (Lim's) directions, and the invoice financing applications were supported by forged or fabricated documentation," the deputy public prosecutors said in court documents seen by Reuters.

    CAO and Unipec told HSBC "they had not entered into, and had no record of, each of their respective alleged transaction with Hin Leong," the prosecutors said.

They said HSBC had lodged a police report on April 21, 2020.

Unipec's parent company Sinopec told Reuters it could not comment given the ongoing court case.

HSBC could not be immediately reached for comment.

CAO in emailed comment said it told HSBC in April 2020 it had not entered into the alleged sales contract with Hin Leong without specifying the precise date.

Singapore's High Court in March 2021, approved an application to wind up Hin Leong after it failed to restructure about $4 billion in debt following a crash in the oil price during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court documents seen by Reuters said that at the time of the alleged offences, Lim was managing director and a 75% shareholder of Hin Leong Trading.

The firm was set up in 1973 and was owned by Lim and his children Evan Lim and Lim Huey Ching.

A Singapore court in May 2021 approved a freeze on up to $3.5 billion of the Lim family assets, which could increase the chances of debt recovery from the former oil trading empire that counts some of the world's biggest banks among its creditors.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Additional reporting by Aizhu Chen; Writing by Xinghui Kok, Florence Tan and Barbara Lewis)

By Chen Lin


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.43% 84.55 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD -0.51% 0.98 Delayed Quote.10.67%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.02% 5961.01 Real-time Quote.7.19%
WTI 0.65% 80.335 Delayed Quote.0.38%
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD. -2.33% 184.65 End-of-day quote.2.19%
All news about CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD
09:24aHin Leong Trading founder on trial accused of cheating HSBC
RE
03/31China Aviation Oil Singapore : Letter to Shareholders dated 31 March 2023 394.7 KB
PU
02/28China Aviation Oil Corporation Ltd Announces Cessation of Wang Yanjun as Executive Dire..
CI
02/28China Aviation Oil Corporation Ltd Appoints Lin Yi as Executive Director
CI
02/27China Aviation Oil Corporation Ltd Proposes Final Cash Dividend for Fiscal Year Ended D..
CI
02/27China Aviation Oil Corporation Ltd Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year..
CI
02/27China Aviation Oil Corporation Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
2022China Aviation Oil(s) Forms Sustainability Committee
MT
2022China Aviation Oil Corporation Ltd Announces Establishment of Board Sustainability Comm..
CI
2022China Aviation Oil Corporation Ltd(SGX:G92) dropped..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 738 M - -
Net income 2023 56,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 632 M 632 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,04x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,74 $
Average target price 0,90 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lin Yi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zou Yaoping Chief Financial Officer
Gong Feng Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ser Luck Teo Lead Independent Director
Theng Fong Hee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD10.67%635
CHINA TOURISM GROUP DUTY FREE CORPORATION LIMITED-16.75%54 077
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-3.33%30 114
AENA S.M.E., S.A.27.88%24 403
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-2.46%20 358
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS7.11%14 348
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer