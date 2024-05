China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd is a Singapore-based physical jet fuel trading company. The Company is engaged in the trading and supply of jet fuel and trading of other petroleum products, and investment holdings. The Company’s segments include Middle distillates, Other oil products and Investments in oil-related assets. The Middle distillates segment is engaged in jet fuel and gas oil supply and trading. The Other oil products segment is focused on fuel oil, crude oil and gasoline supply and trading. The Investments in oil-related assets segment includes investments in oil-related assets through the Group’s holdings in associates. The Company is also a supplier of imported jet fuel to the civil aviation industry of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It supplies jet fuel to international airports across the PRC, including Beijing Capital International Airport, Shanghai Pudong and Hongqiao International Airports and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

Sector Airport Services