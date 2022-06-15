China Banking : Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM - I-ACGR
INTEGRATED ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
1. For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2021
2. SEC Identification Number 443
3. BIR Tax Identification Number 000-444-210-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter CHINA BANKING CORPORATION
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 8745 PASEO DE ROXAS COR VILLAR STREET, MAKATI CITYPostal Code1226
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8885-5555
9. Former name, former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report NA
China Banking CorporationCHIB
PSE Disclosure Form I-ACGR - Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report Reference: SEC Code of Corporate Governance for Publicly-Listed Companies, PSE
Corporate Governance Guidelines, and ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard
Description of the Disclosure
We are pleased to furnish your good office with the updated copy of China Bank's 2021 Integrated-Annual Corporate Governance Report (I-ACGR) with the complete signatures of the concerned signing authorities as re-submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is in accordance with the Bank's commitment to the Commission.
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Gerald Florentino
Designation
Head, Investor & Corporate Relations Group
