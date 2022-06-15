Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. China Banking Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHIB   PHY138161229

CHINA BANKING CORPORATION

(CHIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
26.60 PHP   -0.75%
03:13aCHINA BANKING : Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report
PU
06/08Beijing's drive for looser lending raises fears of bank margin squeeze
RE
06/01China Banking Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Banking : Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report

06/15/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM - I-ACGR INTEGRATED ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 1. For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 20212. SEC Identification Number 4433. BIR Tax Identification Number 000-444-210-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter CHINA BANKING CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 8745 PASEO DE ROXAS COR VILLAR STREET, MAKATI CITYPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8885-55559. Former name, former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report NA

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

China Banking CorporationCHIB PSE Disclosure Form I-ACGR - Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report Reference: SEC Code of Corporate Governance for Publicly-Listed Companies, PSE
Corporate Governance Guidelines, and ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard
Description of the Disclosure

We are pleased to furnish your good office with ​the updated copy of China Bank's 2021 Integrated-Annual Corporate Governance Report (I-ACGR) ​with the complete signatures of the concerned signing authorities ​as re-submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is in accordance with the Bank's commitment to the Commission.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Gerald Florentino
Designation Head, Investor & Corporate Relations Group

Disclaimer

China Banking Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA BANKING CORPORATION
03:13aCHINA BANKING : Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report
PU
06/08Beijing's drive for looser lending raises fears of bank margin squeeze
RE
06/01China Banking Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/11THE FINANCIAL STABILITY LAW : A Statutory Basis For Financial Risk Treatment
AQ
05/05China Banking Corporation Approves Regular Cash Dividend, Payable on 03 June 2022
CI
05/05China Banking Corporation Approves Special Cash Dividend, Payable on 03 June 2022
CI
05/05China Banking Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/04China Banking Corporation Approves Cash Dividend, Payable on June 3, 2022
CI
05/04China Banking Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/15China's banking sector NPL ratio eased to 1.79% at end-March - regulator
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 39 798 M 747 M 747 M
Net income 2021 15 088 M 283 M 283 M
Net cash 2021 39 462 M 741 M 741 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,63x
Yield 2021 3,85%
Capitalization 71 588 M 1 343 M 1 343 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 180
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart CHINA BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William C. Whang President & Executive Director
Patrick D. Cheng CFO, Executive VP & Group Head-Finance
Hans T. Sy Vice Chairman
Romeo D. Uyan Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Aileen Paulette S. de Jesus VP, Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA BANKING CORPORATION2.31%1 343
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.96%153 232
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.6.03%69 758
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.37%61 379
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.6.25%61 207
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.44%49 423