Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited    39   KYG2117W1087

CHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(39)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/25
0.073 HKD   -1.35%
07:47aCHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY : Positive profit alert
PU
08/17CHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY : Lapse of placing of convertible bonds
PU
08/10CHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY : Extension of placing of convertible bonds
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Beidahuang Industry : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 07:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

中 國 北 大 荒 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Group is expected to record an increase of not less than 200% in profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Interim Period") as compared to that of the corresponding period in 2019 of approximately HK$582,000. The expected increase in profit for the Interim Period is mainly attributable to the combined effect of (i) an increase in revenue of the trading of food products and mineral products business for the Interim Period; (ii) a fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss for the Interim Period; and (iii) the increase in finance costs for the Interim Period which partially offset the expected increase in profit for the Interim Period.

1

As the Company is still in the process of preparing its unaudited condensed consolidated results for the Interim Period, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board based on the unaudited condensed consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Interim Period and the information currently available to the Company, of which financial figures or information have not been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board or reviewed or audited by the external auditors of the Company. The results announcement of the Group for the Interim Period is expected to be published by the Company on 28 August 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

Li Jiehong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Jiehong (Chairman) and Mr. Ke Xionghan; the non-executive Director is Ms. Ho Wing Yan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chong Cha Hwa and Mr. Yang Yunguang.

2

Disclaimer

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 11:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:47aCHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY : Positive profit alert
PU
08/17CHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY : Lapse of placing of convertible bonds
PU
08/10CHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY : Extension of placing of convertible bonds
PU
07/29CHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY : Update announcement relating to winding up petition
PU
2015CHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY GROUP HOLD : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 1 existing s..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 779 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2019 -291 M -37,6 M -37,6 M
Net Debt 2019 865 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,92x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 454 M 58,6 M 58,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart CHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jiehong Li Chairman
Xiong Han Ke Executive Director
Yunguang Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Yan Ho Non-Executive Director
Cha Hwa Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.16%59
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED9.07%35 642
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.16.75%32 683
SYSCO CORPORATION-31.96%29 581
TESCO PLC-12.11%28 654
KROGER24.46%28 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group