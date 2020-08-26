China Beidahuang Industry : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

中 國 北 大 荒 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Group is expected to record an increase of not less than 200% in profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Interim Period") as compared to that of the corresponding period in 2019 of approximately HK$582,000. The expected increase in profit for the Interim Period is mainly attributable to the combined effect of (i) an increase in revenue of the trading of food products and mineral products business for the Interim Period; (ii) a fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss for the Interim Period; and (iii) the increase in finance costs for the Interim Period which partially offset the expected increase in profit for the Interim Period.