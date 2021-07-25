China's private education firms brace for hit from new rules

(.)
HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - China's private education
firms are bracing for a "material" hit to their operations
after Beijing announced new rules barring for-profit tutoring in
core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families.
News of the rule changes on Friday sent shockwaves through
China's $120 billion private tutoring sector and triggered a
massive sell-off in the shares of companies including
U.S.-listed TAL Education Group and Gaotu Techedu
.
In early Monday trading on the mainland, the education
industry sub-index dropped 7%, while shares of New
Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc fell
40%.
Under the new rules, all institutions offering tutoring on
the school curriculum will be registered as non-profit
organisations, and no new licences will be granted, according to
an official document.
TAL said in its statement on Sunday that it expects the new
rules to have "material adverse impact on its after-school
tutoring services ... which in turn may adversely affect" its
operations and prospects. It did not elaborate.
TAL's New York-listed shares plunged 71% on Friday.
New Oriental, Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd,
Scholar Education Group, and China Beststudy Education
Group made similar statements on Monday.
China's for-profit education sector has been under scrutiny
as part of Beijing's push to ease pressure on school children
and reduce a cost burden on parents that has contributed to a
drop in birth rates.
"The company is considering appropriate compliance measures
to be taken, and expects such measures to have material adverse
impact on its afterschool tutoring services...," New Oriental
Education said in a statement.
Online education services provider Koolearn, which expects
its after-school tutoring services to be affected, said it will
comply with the relevant rules when providing educational
services.
Scholar Education said authorities had yet to provide
details around the implementation of the rules and there were
uncertainties as to when and how such rules will become
specifically applicable to the group.
"I personally have always stayed away from the education
sector as regulations have been changing erratically for many
years," said Dave Wang, portfolio manager at Nuvest Capital in
Singapore.
"But the broader view is that the Chinese government has
always been more particular on sectors that have widespread
social implications. The increasing difficulty for investors and
companies is that the boundary seems to be extending ... (and)
no one knows what might be next."
In May, China said it would allow couples to have up to
three children, from two previously.
"The company is in communication with the regulatory
authority and will make appropriate adjustment of its business
model whenever needed to ensure the compliance with the new
policies under the opinions," China Beststudy Education said.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Donny Kwok;
Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore
Editing by Vidya Ranganathan & Shri Navaratnam)