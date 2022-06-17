Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Bills Finance Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2820   TW0002820008

CHINA BILLS FINANCE CORPORATION

(2820)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
16.75 TWD   -0.89%
Summary

China Bills Finance : Announce the Company approved to release the directors and their representatives from non-competition restrictions.

06/17/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Bills Finance Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 15:10:03
Subject 
 Announce the Company approved to release the
directors and their representatives from non-competition
restrictions.
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/17
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:Representative of O-Bank Chih-Yuan, Hsu-
Senior Manager of O-Bank
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The business scope is the same as or similar to the Company's.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the tenure serve as the directors of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The proposal was approved after voting.
Approval votes:760,432,070;Disapproval votes:880,196;
Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,045,688
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

CBF – China Bills Finance Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 876 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
Net income 2021 1 858 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
Net cash 2021 17 676 M 593 M 593 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 5,23%
Capitalization 22 495 M 755 M 755 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 62,4%
Managers and Directors
Chih Ming Chien General Manager & Director
Hou Sheng Yu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Cheng Ching Wu Chairman
Wen Ya Wu Independent Director
Chung Ho Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA BILLS FINANCE CORPORATION-2.62%755
MORGAN STANLEY-24.66%129 360
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-27.63%115 412
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-24.17%93 537
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.17%43 641
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.0.12%26 536