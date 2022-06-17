China Bills Finance : Announce the Company approved to release the directors and their representatives from non-competition restrictions.
06/17/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: China Bills Finance Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
15:10:03
Subject
Announce the Company approved to release the
directors and their representatives from non-competition
restrictions.
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/17
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:Representative of O-Bank Chih-Yuan, Hsu-
Senior Manager of O-Bank
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The business scope is the same as or similar to the Company's.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the tenure serve as the directors of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The proposal was approved after voting.
Approval votes:760,432,070;Disapproval votes:880,196;
Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,045,688
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
CBF – China Bills Finance Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.