China Bills Finance : Announcement for the change of Chief Internal Auditor.

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):Chief Internal Auditor 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/23 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: CHAO-KU, WANG/Chief Auditor of Auditing Department 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: SU-TZU, HSU/Vice President of Auditing Department 5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):Retirement 6.Reason for the change:The previous position holder is about to retire. 7.Effective date:The effective date will be set by the chairman after the appointment approves by SFC. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The motion was approved at the 6th meeting of the 15th Board of Directors.