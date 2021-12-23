China Bills Finance : Announcement for the change of Chief Internal Auditor.

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Chief Internal Auditor
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/23
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
CHAO-KU, WANG/Chief Auditor of Auditing Department
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
SU-TZU, HSU/Vice President of Auditing Department
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:The previous position holder is
about to retire.
7.Effective date:The effective date will be set by the
chairman after the appointment approves by SFC.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The motion
was approved at the 6th meeting of the 15th Board
of Directors.