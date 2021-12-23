Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Bills Finance Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2820   TW0002820008

CHINA BILLS FINANCE CORPORATION

(2820)
China Bills Finance : Announcement for the change of Chief Internal Auditor.

12/23/2021 | 05:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: China Bills Finance Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/23 Time of announcement 18:18:19
Subject 
 Announcement for the change of Chief Internal
Auditor.
Date of events 2021/12/23 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Chief Internal Auditor
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/23
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
CHAO-KU, WANG/Chief Auditor of Auditing Department
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
SU-TZU, HSU/Vice President of Auditing Department
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:The previous position holder is
about to retire.
7.Effective date:The effective date will be set by the
chairman after the appointment approves by SFC.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The motion
was approved at the 6th meeting of the 15th Board
of Directors.

Disclaimer

CBF – China Bills Finance Corporation published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 528 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
Net income 2020 1 578 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net cash 2020 25 858 M 931 M 931 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 5,84%
Capitalization 22 763 M 820 M 820 M
EV / Sales 2019 -2,01x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,31x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart CHINA BILLS FINANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Bills Finance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA BILLS FINANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Ming Chien General Manager & Director
Hou Sheng Yu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Cheng Ching Wu Chairman
Wen Ya Wu Independent Director
Chung Ho Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA BILLS FINANCE CORPORATION13.76%820
MORGAN STANLEY43.44%176 391
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION59.09%159 529
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.44.98%127 537
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.97%49 133
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-17.96%31 326