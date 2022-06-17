China Bills Finance : Announces resolutions of the 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/17
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Endorsed 2021 earnings distribution.
The proposal was approved after voting.
Approval votes:761,335,471;Disapproval votes:378,572;
Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:18,643,911
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
To amend Articles of Association.
The proposal was approved after voting.
Approval votes:748,721,255;Disapproval votes:12,618,540;
Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,018,159
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Endorsed 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
The proposal was approved after voting.
Approval votes:760,560,843;Disapproval votes:329,903;
Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,467,208
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
I.To amend Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of
Assets.
The proposal was approved after voting.
Approval votes:760,827,373;Disapproval votes:483,082;
Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,047,499
II.To amend Rules of Procedures for Shareholders'
Meetings.
The proposal was approved after voting.
Approval votes:760,839,948;Disapproval votes:468,501;
Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,049,505
III.To amend Procedures for Election of Directors.
The proposal was approved after voting.
Approval votes:760,861,021;Disapproval votes:473,767;
Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,023,166
IV.The removal and approval of the non-compete
clauses for the Directors and the institutional
investors they represent.
The proposal was approved after voting.
Approval votes:760,432,070;Disapproval votes:880,196;
Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,045,688
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None