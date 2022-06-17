China Bills Finance : Announces resolutions of the 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/17 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Endorsed 2021 earnings distribution. The proposal was approved after voting. Approval votes:761,335,471;Disapproval votes:378,572; Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:18,643,911 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: To amend Articles of Association. The proposal was approved after voting. Approval votes:748,721,255;Disapproval votes:12,618,540; Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,018,159 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Endorsed 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. The proposal was approved after voting. Approval votes:760,560,843;Disapproval votes:329,903; Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,467,208 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: I.To amend Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets. The proposal was approved after voting. Approval votes:760,827,373;Disapproval votes:483,082; Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,047,499 II.To amend Rules of Procedures for Shareholders' Meetings. The proposal was approved after voting. Approval votes:760,839,948;Disapproval votes:468,501; Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,049,505 III.To amend Procedures for Election of Directors. The proposal was approved after voting. Approval votes:760,861,021;Disapproval votes:473,767; Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,023,166 IV.The removal and approval of the non-compete clauses for the Directors and the institutional investors they represent. The proposal was approved after voting. Approval votes:760,432,070;Disapproval votes:880,196; Invalid votes:0;Abstention votes/No votes:19,045,688 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None