China Bills Finance : Revise the comparison information for the year 2020 of note37 of the company's financial statements for the years ended Dec.31,2021and 2020

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/29 2.Company name:China Bills Finance Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:Revise the comparison information for the year 2020 of note37 of the company's financial statements for the years ended Dec.31,2021 and 2020 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Note 37/2021 financial statements 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:$0 thousand/Derivative financial instruments of net amounts of financial liabilities presented in the balance sheet 12.31,2020/P.57 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:$270 thousand/ Derivative financial instruments of net amounts of financial liabilities presented in the balance sheet 12.31,2020/P.57 9.Countermeasures:Announce and upload the corrected information to MOPS. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The revised information does't affect the company's financial statement figures.