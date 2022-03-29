Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Bills Finance Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2820   TW0002820008

CHINA BILLS FINANCE CORPORATION

(2820)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Bills Finance : Revise the comparison information for the year 2020 of note37 of the company's financial statements for the years ended Dec.31,2021and 2020

03/29/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: China Bills Finance Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/29 Time of announcement 17:51:04
Subject 
 Revise the comparison information for the year
2020 of note37 of the company's financial statements
for the years ended Dec.31,2021and 2020
Date of events 2022/03/29 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/29
2.Company name:China Bills Finance Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Revise the comparison information for the year
2020 of note37 of the company's financial statements for the years
ended Dec.31,2021 and 2020
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Note 37/2021 financial
statements
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:$0 thousand/Derivative
financial instruments of net amounts of financial liabilities presented in
the balance sheet 12.31,2020/P.57
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:$270 thousand/
Derivative financial instruments of net amounts of financial
liabilities presented in the balance sheet 12.31,2020/P.57
9.Countermeasures:Announce and upload the corrected information to  MOPS.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The revised information
does't affect the company's financial statement figures.

Disclaimer

CBF – China Bills Finance Corporation published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 10:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA BILLS FINANCE CORPORATION
06:04aCHINA BILLS FINANCE : Revise the comparison information for the year 2020 of note37 of the..
PU
03/22SUBJECT : The Company will hold 2021 investor conference on March 23, 2022
PU
03/15CHINA BILLS FINANCE : CBF Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General S..
PU
03/15China Bills Finance Corporation Announces Cash Dividends for the Year Ended December 31..
CI
03/10CHINA BILLS FINANCE : Announcement of change in representative of O-Bank's institutional d..
PU
02/25China Bills Finance Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
02/24CHINA BILLS FINANCE : Company's 2021 financial statements have been approved by the Board ..
PU
02/24China Bills Finance Corporation Announces the Appointment of Cheng-Hsiang Wei as Chief ..
CI
01/27CHINA BILLS FINANCE : To announce the effective date of appointment of Chief Internal Audi..
PU
01/27China Bills Finance Corporation Announces Management Changes , Effective February 1, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 876 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
Net income 2021 1 858 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Net cash 2021 17 676 M 613 M 613 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 703 M 822 M 822 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart CHINA BILLS FINANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Bills Finance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA BILLS FINANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Ming Chien General Manager & Director
Hou Sheng Yu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Cheng Ching Wu Chairman
Wen Ya Wu Independent Director
Chung Ho Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA BILLS FINANCE CORPORATION2.62%822
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION9.16%173 861
MORGAN STANLEY-7.02%162 762
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.35%113 306
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-22.53%53 443
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.30%24 613