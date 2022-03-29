China Bills Finance : Revise the comparison information for the year 2020 of note37 of the company's financial statements for the years ended Dec.31,2021and 2020
03/29/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Provided by: China Bills Finance Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/29
Time of announcement
17:51:04
Subject
Revise the comparison information for the year
2020 of note37 of the company's financial statements
for the years ended Dec.31,2021and 2020
Date of events
2022/03/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/29
2.Company name:China Bills Finance Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Revise the comparison information for the year
2020 of note37 of the company's financial statements for the years
ended Dec.31,2021 and 2020
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Note 37/2021 financial
statements
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:$0 thousand/Derivative
financial instruments of net amounts of financial liabilities presented in
the balance sheet 12.31,2020/P.57
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:$270 thousand/
Derivative financial instruments of net amounts of financial
liabilities presented in the balance sheet 12.31,2020/P.57
9.Countermeasures:Announce and upload the corrected information to MOPS.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The revised information
does't affect the company's financial statement figures.
