China BlueChemical Ltd.    3983

CHINA BLUECHEMICAL LTD.

(3983)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China BlueChemical : BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION

03/15/2021 | 04:33am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3983)

BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China BlueChemical Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held, commencing on Thursday, 25 March 2021 and concluding on Friday, 26 March 2021, for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 for publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend.

By order of the Board China BlueChemical Ltd.*

WU Xiaoxia Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

15 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Weimin and Mr. Hou Xiaofeng, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Xinjun and Mr. Liu Zhenyu, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Karen Lee Kit Ying, Mr. Eddie Lee Kwan Hung and Mr. Yu Changchun.

*

For identification purpose only.

Disclaimer

China BlueChemical Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 08:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 10 485 M 1 612 M 1 612 M
Net income 2020 729 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2020 708 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 4,64%
Capitalization 7 769 M 1 193 M 1 194 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 834
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart CHINA BLUECHEMICAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
China BlueChemical Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA BLUECHEMICAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,53 CNY
Last Close Price 1,69 CNY
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Feng Hou President, CEO & Executive Director
Xiao Xia Wu Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Wei Min Wang Chairman
Quan Rong Tang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kwan Hung Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA BLUECHEMICAL LTD.63.41%1 193
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.16.11%15 002
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY12.37%12 465
ICL GROUP LTD22.74%7 738
PHOSAGRO25.22%6 923
UPL LIMITED33.03%6 521
