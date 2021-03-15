China BlueChemical : BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3983)

BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China BlueChemical Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held, commencing on Thursday, 25 March 2021 and concluding on Friday, 26 March 2021, for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 for publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend.

By order of the Board China BlueChemical Ltd.*

WU Xiaoxia Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

15 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Weimin and Mr. Hou Xiaofeng, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Xinjun and Mr. Liu Zhenyu, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Karen Lee Kit Ying, Mr. Eddie Lee Kwan Hung and Mr. Yu Changchun.

*

For identification purpose only.