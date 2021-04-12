China BlueChemical : NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3983)

NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the class meeting for the holders of the domestic shares and the unlisted foreign shares (''Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting'') of China BlueChemical Ltd. (the ''Company'') will be held at Meeting Room 1401, Kaikang CNOOC Mansion, No. 15 Sanqu, Anzhenxili, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at 9:50 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing of the following special resolutions:

By way of special resolution:

1. To consider and approve the granting of a general mandate to the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') to repurchase overseas listed foreign shares of the Company (the ''H Shares''), during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (c) below):

''THAT:

by reference to market conditions and in accordance with needs of the Company, repurchase the H Shares not exceeding 10% of the number of the H Shares in issue and having not been repurchased at the time when this resolution is passed at annual general meeting and the relevant resolutions are passed at class meetings of shareholders; the Board be authorised to (including but not limited to the following): determine detailed repurchase plan, including but not limited to repurchase price, number of shares to repurchase, timing of repurchase and period of repurchase, etc.; open overseas share accounts and carry out the foreign exchange approval and the foreign exchange change registration procedures in relation to transmission of repurchase fund overseas; and