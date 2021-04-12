China BlueChemical : NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING
04/12/2021 | 05:21am EDT
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3983)
NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the class meeting for the holders of the domestic shares and the unlisted foreign shares (''Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting'') of China BlueChemical Ltd. (the ''Company'') will be held at Meeting Room 1401, Kaikang CNOOC Mansion, No. 15 Sanqu, Anzhenxili, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at 9:50 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing of the following special resolutions:
By way of special resolution:
1. To consider and approve the granting of a general mandate to the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') to repurchase overseas listed foreign shares of the Company (the ''H Shares''), during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (c) below):
''THAT:
by reference to market conditions and in accordance with needs of the Company, repurchase the H Shares not exceeding 10% of the number of the H Shares in issue and having not been repurchased at the time when this resolution is passed at annual general meeting and the relevant resolutions are passed at class meetings of shareholders;
the Board be authorised to (including but not limited to the following):
determine detailed repurchase plan, including but not limited to repurchase price, number of shares to repurchase, timing of repurchase and period of repurchase, etc.;
open overseas share accounts and carry out the foreign exchange approval and the foreign exchange change registration procedures in relation to transmission of repurchase fund overseas; and
carry out cancellation procedures for repurchased shares, reduce registered capital of the Company in order to reflect the amount of shares repurchased in accordance with the authorisation received by the Board under paragraph (a) of this special resolution and make corresponding amendments to the articles of association of the Company as it thought fit and necessary in order to reflect the reduction of the registered capital of the Company and carry out any other necessary actions and deal with any necessary matters in order to repurchase relevant shares in accordance with paragraph (a) of this special resolution.
For the purposes of this special resolution,''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this special resolution until the earliest of:
the conclusion of the 2021 annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the 12-month period following the passing of this special resolution at the 2020 annual general meeting of the Company and the passing of the relevant resolution by the shareholders of the Company at their respective class meeting; or
the date on which the authority conferred to the Board by this special resolution is revoked or varied by a special resolution of shareholders at a general meeting, or a special resolution of shareholders at their respective class meeting,
except where the Board has resolved to repurchase H Shares during the Relevant Period and such share repurchase plan may have to be continued or implemented after the Relevant Period.''
By order of the Board
China BlueChemical Ltd.*
Wu Xiaoxia
Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC
12 April 2021
As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Weimin and Mr. Hou Xiaofeng, the non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Xinjun and Mr. Liu Zhenyu, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Karen Lee Kit Ying, Mr. Eddie Lee Kwan Hung and Mr. Yu Changchun.
Notes:
In order to determine the list of shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting, the register of members will be closed from 27 April 2021 to 27 May 2021 (both days inclusive), during which no transfer of shares will be effected. Holders of the domestic shares and the unlisted foreign shares of the Company (the ''Domestic Shareholders'') whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 27 May 2021 are entitled to attend the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting.
A Domestic Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Where a shareholder has appointed more than one proxy to attend the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting, such proxies may only vote on a poll.
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. If the shareholder is a corporation, that instrument must be either under its common seal or under the hand of its attorney or duly authorised attorney(s). If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign or other authorisation document must be notarised.
In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) must be deposited at the Company's Secretary Office of the Board in China (Address: Room 1707, Kaikang CNOOC Mansion, No. 15, Sanqu, Anzhenxili, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC) not less than 24 hours (i.e., by 9:50 a.m., Wednesday, 26 May 2021) before the time fixed for holding the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a Domestic Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting if he/she so wishes.
Domestic Shareholders who intend to attend the Domestic Shareholders' Meeting in person or by proxy should return the reply slip in person, by post or by fax to the Company's Secretary Office of the Board on or before Friday, 7 May 2021. The Company's Secretary Office of the Board in China is Room 1707, Kaikang CNOOC Mansion, No. 15, Sanqu, Anzhenxili, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC (Tel: 0086-010-84527250, Fax: 0086-010-84527254, Post code: 100029).
Domestic Shareholders or their proxies must present proof of their identities upon attending the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. Should a proxy be appointed, the proxy must also present copies of his/her proxy form, or copies of appointing instrument and power of attorney, if applicable.
The Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting is expected to last not more than one day. Domestic Shareholders or proxies attending the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses.
