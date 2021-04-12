Log in
CHINA BLUECHEMICAL LTD.

(3983)
China BlueChemical : Reply Slip for H Shareholders' Class Meeting

04/12/2021 | 05:29am EDT
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3983)

Reply Slip for H Shareholders' Class Meeting

I/(We)

of (address)

,

telephone number:

and fax number:

,

being the holder(s) of

overseas-listed foreign share(s) (''H Shares'')

of China BlueChemical Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby confirm that I (We) wish to attend or appoint a proxy to attend (on my/(our) behalf) the class meeting for the shareholders of H Shares (''H Shareholders' Class Meeting'') to be held at the Meeting Room 1401, Kaikang CNOOC Mansion, No. 15 Sanqu, Anzhenxili, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at 9:40 a.m.

Signature(s):

Date:2021

Note: Shareholders of H Shares who intend to attend the meeting in person or by proxy should return the reply slip in person, by post or by fax to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited on or before Friday, 7 May 2021. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China BlueChemical Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 09:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
