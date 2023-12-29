Dissemination of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to new Rule 2.07A1 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the articles of association of China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), the Company will disseminate the future corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications" 2) to its Shareholders3 electronically and only send Corporate Communications in printed form to the Shareholders upon request.

In this connection, the following arrangements will come into effect on 31 December 2023.

ARRANGEMENTS

Actionable Corporate Communications 4

The Company will send the Actionable Corporate Communications to Shareholders individually in electronic form by email. If the Company does not possess the email address of a Shareholder or the email address provided is not functional 5 , the Company will send the Actionable Corporate Communications in printed form together with a request form for soliciting the Shareholder's functional email address to facilitate electronic dissemination of Actionable Corporate Communications in the future. Corporate Communications

The Company will make the Corporate Communications available on its website ( www.chinaboqi.com ) and the Stock Exchange's website ( www.hkexnews.hk ).

A notice of publication of the Website Version 6 of Corporate Communications, in both English and Chinese, will be sent by the Company to Shareholders by email or by post (only if the Company does not possess the functional email address of a Shareholder) on the publication date of the Corporate Communications.

PROVISION OF SHAREHOLDER'S EMAIL ADDRESS TO THE COMPANY

In support of electronic communication by email, the Company recommends its Shareholders to provide the Company with their email address at any time in future by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at 17/F, Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong or by email to is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

It is the responsibility of the Shareholders to provide email address that is functional. If the Company does not possess the email address of a Shareholder or the email address provided is not functional, the Company will act according to the above arrangements. The Company will be considered to have complied with the Listing Rules if it sends Actionable Corporate Communications to the email address provided by a Shareholder without receiving any "non-delivery message".

REQUEST FOR PRINTED COPY OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND ACTIONABLE CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

For those Shareholders who wish to receive a printed version of all future Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications or, if for any reason, have difficulty in gaining access to the Company's website, the Company will, upon receipt of request in writing by the Shareholder to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at 17/F, Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong or by email to is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, send future Corporate Communications and/or the relevant Corporate Communications (as the case may be) to such Shareholders in printed form free of charge.