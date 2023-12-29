Dissemination of Corporate Communications
Pursuant to new Rule 2.07A1 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the articles of association of China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), the Company will disseminate the future corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications" 2) to its Shareholders3 electronically and only send Corporate Communications in printed form to the Shareholders upon request.
In this connection, the following arrangements will come into effect on 31 December 2023.
ARRANGEMENTS
-
Actionable Corporate Communications4
The Company will send the Actionable Corporate Communications to Shareholders individually in electronic form by email. If the Company does not possess the email address of a Shareholder or the email address provided is not functional5, the Company will send the Actionable Corporate Communications in printed form together with a request form for soliciting the Shareholder's functional email address to facilitate electronic dissemination of Actionable Corporate Communications in the future.
- Corporate Communications
The Company will make the Corporate Communications available on its website (www.chinaboqi.com) and the Stock Exchange's website (www.hkexnews.hk).
A notice of publication of the Website Version6 of Corporate Communications, in both English and Chinese, will be sent by the Company to Shareholders by email or by post (only if the Company does not possess the functional email address of a Shareholder) on the publication date of the Corporate Communications.
PROVISION OF SHAREHOLDER'S EMAIL ADDRESS TO THE COMPANY
In support of electronic communication by email, the Company recommends its Shareholders to provide the Company with their email address at any time in future by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at 17/F, Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong or by email to is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
It is the responsibility of the Shareholders to provide email address that is functional. If the Company does not possess the email address of a Shareholder or the email address provided is not functional, the Company will act according to the above arrangements. The Company will be considered to have complied with the Listing Rules if it sends Actionable Corporate Communications to the email address provided by a Shareholder without receiving any "non-delivery message".
REQUEST FOR PRINTED COPY OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND ACTIONABLE CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
For those Shareholders who wish to receive a printed version of all future Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications or, if for any reason, have difficulty in gaining access to the Company's website, the Company will, upon receipt of request in writing by the Shareholder to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at 17/F, Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong or by email to is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, send future Corporate Communications and/or the relevant Corporate Communications (as the case may be) to such Shareholders in printed form free of charge.
Please note that the preference in receiving Corporate Communications in printed form of a Shareholder will be valid unless being revoked or superseded or until expired on 31 December 2024 (whichever is earlier). Further request in writing will be required if a Shareholder prefers to continue receiving printed copy of future Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications.
Notes:
- With effect from 31 December 2023.
- Corporate Communications include any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities or the investing public, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) the quarterly report, if any; (d) a notice of meeting; (e) a listing document; (f) a circular; and (g) a proxy form.
- Holder(s) of the Share(s) of the Company.
- Actionable Corporate Communications refer to any corporate communications that seek instructions from the Shareholders of the Company on how they wish to exercise their rights or make elections as the Company's Shareholders.
- It is the responsibility of a Shareholder to provide email address that is functional. The Company will be considered to have complied with the Listing Rules if it sends Actionable Corporate Communications to the email address provided by a Shareholder without receiving any "non-delivery message".
- The version of Corporate Communications being published, in both English and Chinese, on the Company's website.
To: China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited
17/F, Far East Finance Centre
16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong
Provision of Email Address and/or Request for Printed Copy of Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications
Information of Shareholders:
Name(s) (in English)
:
Name(s) (in Chinese)
:
Email address
:
Email address (re-type)
:
Contact telephone number
:
Please mark (X) in ONLY ONE of the following boxes (applicable for dissemination arrangement via printed copy):
To receive the printed English version ONLY for all future Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate
Communications; OR
To receive the printed Chinese version ONLY for all future Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate
Communications; OR
To receive the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications3; OR
To cancel prior request(s), if any, of printed version(s) of all future Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications. Shareholders will refer to the online versions to be published on the Company's website and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for all future Corporate Communications or the electronic form of Actionable Corporate Communications to be received by email4 (as the case may be).
Signature:
Address:
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS)
Contact telephone number:
Date: __________________________
Notes:
- Corporate Communications include any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities or the investing public, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) the quarterly report, if any; (d) a notice of meeting; (e) a listing document; (f) a circular; and (g) a proxy form.
- Actionable Corporate Communications refer to any corporate communications that seek instructions from the Shareholders of the Company on how they wish to exercise their rights or make elections as the Company's shareholders.
- If both English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications are combined into one document, a printed version of the Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications with both English and Chinese versions will be sent to the Shareholder requesting for a printed copy of any version(s) of the Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications.
- It is the Shareholder's responsibility to provide email address that is functional. If the Company does not receive the completed form or the email address provided is not functional, the Company will send the Actionable Corporate Communication in printed form together with a request for soliciting your functional email address to facilitate electronic dissemination of Actionable Corporate Communications in the future. The Company will be considered to have complied with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited if it sends Actionable Corporate Communications to the email address provided by a Shareholder without receiving any "non-delivery message".
- Please complete all your details clearly. If no box, or more than one box, is marked, the Company reserves the right to treat this request as void.
- In the case of joint registered holders of any shares, this form shall be deemed to be submitted by the joint registered holder whose name first appears on the register of members for and on behalf of all the joint registered holders.
- If more than one email addresses are provided, the Company will only adopt the first email address as set out above.
- This request will be valid unless being revoked or superseded or until expired on 31 December 2024 (whichever is earlier). Further request in writing will be required if Shareholder prefers to continue receiving printed copy of future Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications.
- For avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any other instructions given on this request. Any other instructions inserted on this request will be void.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap. 486 (the "PDPO"), which may include but not limited to your name, contact telephone number, email address and mailing address.
Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of receiving Corporate Communications in the manner chosen. Your Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
You have the right to request access to and/or to correct the respective Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means:
By mail to:
Privacy Compliance Officer
Tricor Investor Services Limited
17/F, Far East Finance Centre
16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong
By email to:
is-enquiries@hk.tricorglobal.com
