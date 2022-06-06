Log in
CHINA BOQI ENVIRONMENTAL (HOLDING) CO., LTD.

(2377)
06/06 04:08:22 am EDT
1.290 HKD    0.00%
CHINA BOQI ENVIRONMENTAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 May 2022
PU
CHINA BOQI ENVIRONMENTAL : Inside information settlement of legal proceedings
PU
China Boqi Environmental Co., Ltd. Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
CI
China Boqi Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 May 2022

06/06/2022 | 04:32am EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

May 2022

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd.

Date Submitted:

06

June 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

02377

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000

USD

0.00001

USD

50,000

Increase / decrease (-)

0

USD

0

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

USD

0.00001

USD

50,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

USD

50,000

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

02377

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

1,005,776,799

Increase / decrease (-)

-56,000

Balance at close of the month

1,005,720,799

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

02377

The total number of

Number of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

securities which may be

Number of share options

issued upon exercise of

Particulars of share option

options outstanding at

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

scheme

close of preceding

Movement during the month

outstanding at close of

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

all share options to be

month

the month

(A)

as at close of the month

granted under the

scheme at close of the

month

1).

Share Option Scheme

3,120,000

Granted

0

3,120,000

0

3,120,000

86,990,679

(29/12/2020)

Exercised

0

Options granted on

07/04/2021

Cancelled

0

Exercise price:HK$1.51

Lapsed

0

General Meeting approval

29 December 2020

date (if applicable)

2).

Share Option Scheme

10,600,000

Granted

0

10,600,000

0

10,600,000

86,990,679

(29/12/2020)

Exercised

0

Options granted on

28/06/2021

Cancelled

0

Exercise price:HK$1.88

Lapsed

0

General Meeting approval

29 December 2020

date (if applicable)

Total A (Ordinary shares):

0

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:

HKD

0

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

FF301

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1, 5 and 6)

Yes

(Note 5 and 6)

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1, 5 and 6)

02377

At price (if applicable)

General Meeting

No. of new shares of issuer

No. of new shares of issuer

Issue and allotment

which may be issued pursuant

Type of Issue

approval date

issued during the month

date (Note 5 and 6)

thereto as at close of the

(if applicable)

pursuant thereto (E)

Currency

Amount

month

1).

Repurchase of shares

19 May 2022

03 June 2021

-56,000

0

Total E (Ordinary shares):

-56,000

Remarks:

56,000 ordinary shares (previously repurchased on market on 31 March 2022) were cancelled on 19 May 2022.

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

-56,000

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2021 2 092 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 348 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
Net cash 2021 572 M 85,9 M 85,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,91x
Yield 2021 4,40%
Capitalization 1 101 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 857
Free-Float 25,0%
Technical analysis trends CHINA BOQI ENVIRONMENTAL (HOLDING) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhi Jun Zeng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hui Wang Chief Financial Officer
Kong Yu Zhang Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Gen Yu Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Guo Zhong Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA BOQI ENVIRONMENTAL (HOLDING) CO., LTD.-23.21%165
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-10.14%6 579
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-21.37%4 458
GVS S.P.A.-23.74%1 505
ORGANO CORPORATION16.30%881
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.77%730