China Boqi Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 May 2022
FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31
May 2022
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd.
Date Submitted:
06
June 2022
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
02377
Description
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
5,000,000,000
USD
0.00001
USD
50,000
Increase / decrease (-)
0
USD
0
Balance at close of the month
5,000,000,000
USD
0.00001
USD
50,000
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:
USD
50,000
FF301
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
02377
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
1,005,776,799
Increase / decrease (-)
-56,000
Balance at close of the month
1,005,720,799
FF301
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
02377
The total number of
Number of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
securities which may be
Number of share options
issued upon exercise of
Particulars of share option
options outstanding at
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
scheme
close of preceding
Movement during the month
outstanding at close of
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
all share options to be
month
the month
(A)
as at close of the month
granted under the
scheme at close of the
month
1).
Share Option Scheme
3,120,000
Granted
0
3,120,000
0
3,120,000
86,990,679
(29/12/2020)
Exercised
0
Options granted on
07/04/2021
Cancelled
0
Exercise price:HK$1.51
Lapsed
0
General Meeting approval
29 December 2020
date (if applicable)
2).
Share Option Scheme
10,600,000
Granted
0
10,600,000
0
10,600,000
86,990,679
(29/12/2020)
Exercised
0
Options granted on
28/06/2021
Cancelled
0
Exercise price:HK$1.88
Lapsed
0
General Meeting approval
29 December 2020
date (if applicable)
Total A (Ordinary shares):
0
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:
HKD
0
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
FF301
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Not applicable
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1, 5 and 6)
Yes
(Note 5 and 6)
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1, 5 and 6)
02377
At price (if applicable)
General Meeting
No. of new shares of issuer
No. of new shares of issuer
Issue and allotment
which may be issued pursuant
Type of Issue
approval date
issued during the month
date (Note 5 and 6)
thereto as at close of the
(if applicable)
pursuant thereto (E)
Currency
Amount
month
1).
Repurchase of shares
19 May 2022
03 June 2021
-56,000
0
Total E (Ordinary shares):
-56,000
Remarks:
56,000 ordinary shares (previously repurchased on market on 31 March 2022) were cancelled on 19 May 2022.
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
-56,000
FF301
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
China Boqi Environmental Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 08:31:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA BOQI ENVIRONMENTAL (HOLDING) CO., LTD.
Sales 2021
2 092 M
314 M
314 M
Net income 2021
348 M
52,3 M
52,3 M
Net cash 2021
572 M
85,9 M
85,9 M
P/E ratio 2021
3,91x
Yield 2021
4,40%
Capitalization
1 101 M
165 M
165 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,79x
EV / Sales 2021
0,38x
Nbr of Employees
1 857
Free-Float
25,0%
Chart CHINA BOQI ENVIRONMENTAL (HOLDING) CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CHINA BOQI ENVIRONMENTAL (HOLDING) CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.