  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Bozza Development Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    1069   KYG2152K1004

CHINA BOZZA DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1069)
  Report
China Bozza Development : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

05/05/2021 | 06:55am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 寶 沙 發 展 控 股 有 限 公 司

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purpose)

(Stock code: 1069)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by China Bozza Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.25 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the Company's announcements dated 15 May 2020, 15 October 2020, 5 November 2020, 2 December 2020, 9 December 2020, 30 December 2020, 13 January 2021, 27 January 2021, 3 March 2021 and 1 April 2021 (the "Announcement(s)") relating to, among other things, the Petition. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcement dated 1 April 2021, the hearing of the Petition was adjourned to 5 May 2021. Upon joint application made by the Petitioner and the Company to the Court, the Court ordered that the hearing of the Petition be further adjourned to 16 June 2021.

The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the Company's shares or other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

Professor Fei Phillip

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Professor Fei Phillip, Mr. Li Wenjun, Mr. Wang Yue, Mr. Ng Kwok Hung Perry and Mr. Pang Kin Lung as executive Directors; Mr. Gu Sotong and Ms. Wong Lee Ni as non-executive Directors; and Ms. Tian Guangmei, Mr. Liu Zhaoxiang and Dr. Tse Kwok Sang as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 10:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6,67 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
Net income 2020 -158 M -24,5 M -24,5 M
Net Debt 2020 333 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 119 M 18,4 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,89x
EV / Sales 2020 63,9x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart CHINA BOZZA DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Bozza Development Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA BOZZA DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wen Jun Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liang Ding Chief Financial Officer
Phillip Fei Chairman
Guang Mei Tian Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhao Xiang Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA BOZZA DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED30.00%18
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.55.88%5 419
CANFOR CORPORATION38.16%3 351
ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP10.44%2 008
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.71.09%680
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD-2.00%520
