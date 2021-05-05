China Bozza Development : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 寶 沙 發 展 控 股 有 限 公 司

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purpose)

(Stock code: 1069)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by China Bozza Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.25 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the Company's announcements dated 15 May 2020, 15 October 2020, 5 November 2020, 2 December 2020, 9 December 2020, 30 December 2020, 13 January 2021, 27 January 2021, 3 March 2021 and 1 April 2021 (the "Announcement(s)") relating to, among other things, the Petition. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcement dated 1 April 2021, the hearing of the Petition was adjourned to 5 May 2021. Upon joint application made by the Petitioner and the Company to the Court, the Court ordered that the hearing of the Petition be further adjourned to 16 June 2021.

The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the Company's shares or other securities of the Company.

