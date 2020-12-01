Log in
China CAMC Engineering : CAMCE, CCCMB and Business Finland jointly organized the China-...

12/01/2020 | 03:09am EST
　 On the afternoon of November 25, CAMCE, China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) and Business Finland jointly organized Sino-Finnish Seminar on New Biobased Materials . Wang Yuhang, General Manager of CAMCE, attended the seminar and gave a thematic speech. Su Hailan, Ambassador of Finland in China, Liu Chun, Vice President of CCCME, He Yanli, Vice President of China Chemical Fiber Industry Association, Liu Tianxiang, Director of Greater China，Investment in Finland, Song Wangqiu, President of the Asia-Pacific area of ​​the Metsä Group, and Liu Jian, Vice President of the General Technology Advanced Materials Group, attended the event. Nearly 100 representatives from 45 institutions and companies of China and Finland participated in the seminar online or at the site.

　　Ambassador Su Hailan, Vice President Liu Chun and Vice President He Yanli delivered speeches at the seminar and unanimously said that China and Finland have great potential for cooperation in the field of bioeconomy. They hope that this seminar will promote the consolidation of the Sino-Finnish interactive exchange platform in the field of bioeconomy and encourage Chinese and Finnish companies to jointly develop innovative cooperation in new bio-based materials.

　　Su Hailan, Ambassador of Finland to China, gave a speech

　　Liu Chun, Vice President of CCCME, made a speech

　　He Yanli, Vice President of the China Chemical Fiber Industry Association, made a speech

　　Wang Yuhang delivered a speech on behalf of CAMCE on the Cooperative Practice of CAMCE in the Finnish Biomass Industry, presenting the process of continuous exploration and CAMCE's forward plan in the field of bioeconomy. Being a member of the Sino-Finnish Innovation Enterprises Cooperation Committee and Chairman of the forestry industry group, since the establishment of the enterprise committee four years ago, CAMCE has worked hard to uphold the concepts of green,innovative and sustainable development of the Chinese and Finnish governments, give full play to the role and advantages of central enterprises, actively participate and promote innovative cooperation between China and Finland in the field of circular economy of the biomass.

　　Wang Yuhang, General Manager of CAMCE delivered a speech

Disclaimer

China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 08:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
