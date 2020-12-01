Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd.    002051   CNE000001N13

CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(002051)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China CAMC Engineering : CAMCE held a review meeting for the establishment of internati...

12/01/2020 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

　　On the morning of November 23, CAMCE held a review meeting for international science, technology and innovation cooperation project between the Chinese and Finnish governments. Wang Yuhang, General Manager of CAMCE, attended the meeting which was chaired by Li Haixin, Deputy General Manager of CAMCE.Heads and relevant personnel of functional departments and subsidiaries attended the meeting.

　　The meeting reviewed the two scientific research projects. Hong Hao, General Manager of CAMCE's Technology Quality Department, and Liu Wusheng, Assistant to the General Manager of BMHRI, reported on the baseline situation and preparation of the statement.

　　The participants made questions and discussion with focus on innovation, economic benefits, risks and promotion of the application value of scientific research projects, combining the development situation of production and operation.

　　Li Haixin said that the application of the two scientific research projects was of great importance to CAMCE. All parties should make full use of its own advantages, integrate resources and accelerate the implementation of foreign technologies in China. Wang Yuhang stressed the need to fully recognize the importance and urgency of vigorously promoting scientific and technological innovation, and make every efforts to meet the demands of creating new situation of SINOMACH scientific and technological innovation.

Disclaimer

China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 08:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
03:09aCHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : CAMCE held a review meeting for the establishment of in..
PU
03:09aCHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : CAMCE, CCCMB and Business Finland jointly organized the..
PU
03:09aCHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : Production Complex of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Ca...
PU
11/30CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : CAMCE and FDINE Signed Strategic Cooperation Framework ..
PU
11/30CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : Zhou Shangzhi, Deputy General Manager of SINOSURE Busin..
PU
11/30CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : IPPR of CAMCE participated in the Architecture Des...
PU
11/30CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : CAMCE signed a framework cooperation agreement with the..
PU
11/30CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : CAMCE signed the official acceptance certificate for th..
PU
11/30CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : IPPR Won Tenders for the Airport Design Projects of Yun..
PU
11/30CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : IPPR won the tender for the design of Lanyuan Primary S..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 621 M 1 464 M 1 464 M
Net income 2020 587 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
Net cash 2020 8 359 M 1 272 M 1 272 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 1,11%
Capitalization 9 380 M 1 426 M 1 427 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 5 761
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,50 CNY
Last Close Price 7,58 CNY
Spread / Highest target 4,22%
Spread / Average Target -1,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Hang Wang General Manager & Director
Hui Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bo Wang Chairman
De Cheng Wang Independent Director
Chang Yin Ge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-22.84%1 426
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED41.34%5 164
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-3.31%2 811
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.52.40%1 331
RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD.5.74%859
SINO-THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION-7.04%670
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ