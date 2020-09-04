China CAMC Engineering : Chairman and General Manager of CAMCE accompanied Luo Yan, Mar...

On the afternoon of August 26, 2020, Luo Yan, Marketing Director of SINOMACH, visited China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm Group) and held talks with Liu Jingzhen, Chairman of Sinopharm Group. Both parties discussed further expanding cooperation and actively promoting Chinese Traditional Medicine going global. Wang Bo, Chairman of CAMCE, Wang Yuhang, General Manager of CAMCE, and Zhang Zhen, General Manager of China Ocean Aviation Group Limited, attended the meeting.

Luo Yan introduced the arrangements and results achieved by SINOMACH in going global of Chinese Traditional Medicine and expressed opinions on the future cooperation model. Luo Yan said that SINOMACH is willing to make good use of overseas advantages, integrate partner resources, give full play to its comprehensive strength and continuously promote the going global of Chinese Traditional Medicine

Liu Jingzhen pointed out that in this global campaign against COVID-19 epidemic, Chinese Traditional Medicine has played a huge role, which left a deep impression abroad, and played a positive role in promoting Chinese Traditional Medicine to go global. Liu Jingzhen said that Sinopharm has a wide range of raw material requirements and huge market resources in the field of Chinese Traditional Medicine, and is willing to have in-depth discussions with SINOMACH to complement each other's advantages and continuously strengthen strategic cooperation at the group level of the two parties.

The participants discussed the development status, technical level, business model and future prospects of the Chinese Traditional Medicine industry, and established a working communication mechanism for both parties to promote group-level strategic cooperation.

Chen Yinglong, Director of the Public Affairs Department of Sinopharm Group, Wu Yonglin, President of CNBG, a subsidiary of Sinopharm Group, Liu Yazhi, Deputy General Manager of CMDC, a subsidiary of Sinopharm Group, Fu Qiang, Chief Engineer of China Sinopharm International Corporation,a subsidiary of Sinopharm Group and Deng Xiangyu, deputy general manager of Beijing International Economic and Trade Corparation,a subsidiary of China Ocean Aviation Group Limited, attended the meeting.