CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(002051)
China CAMC Engineering : IPPR Won the Bid for the Design of Qinhuangdao No. 3 Hos...

09/04/2020 | 02:35am EDT

　　Recently, China IPPR won the bid for the design of removel project of No.3 Hospital in Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province. The project has complex terrain conditions and strict requirements in the presentation of regional culture, for which the winningof the bid has demonstrated the advanced level of comprehensive design of the company in the medical sector.

　　The project is located in Haigang District of Qinhuangdao city, occupying an area of 820,000 m2. The construction mainly consists of a 400-bed general hospital, a 400-bed infectious diseases hospital, ancillary complex buildings, garbage station and wastewater treatment station.

　　The general hospital and the infectious diseases hospital will be distributed respectively to the south and north of the street, which will be seperated by a wide green belt and connected by a corridor.Meanwhile, resource sharing of certain technical departments will be realized through the logistics system to achieve high efficiency in the medical treatment process.

Disclaimer

China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 06:34:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 9 621 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
Net income 2020 718 M 105 M 105 M
Net cash 2020 8 574 M 1 253 M 1 253 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 1,34%
Capitalization 9 528 M 1 392 M 1 393 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 5 761
Free-Float 34,3%
Technical analysis trends CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,87 CNY
Last Close Price 7,70 CNY
Spread / Highest target 2,60%
Spread / Average Target 2,14%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Hang Wang General Manager & Director
Hui Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bo Wang Chairman
Jian Zhou Huang Chief Financial Officer
Jia Mang Luo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-20.78%1 392
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED28.92%4 448
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-2.15%2 714
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO.,LTD32.74%2 414
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.8.95%952
RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD.3.22%799
