    1701   TW0001701001

CHINA CHEMICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(1701)
  Report
China Chemical & Pharmaceutical : CCPC announces board resolution of the record date for dividend

06/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA CHEMICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/28 Time of announcement 15:42:24
Subject 
 CCPC announces board resolution of the record
date for dividend
Date of events 2022/06/28 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/28
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends to shareholders NT$268,272,972 (NT$ 0.9 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/25
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/26
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/27
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/31
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/31
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash Dividend Payment Date 2022/08/19

Disclaimer

CCPC – China Chemical and Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
