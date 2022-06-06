China Chemical & Pharmaceutical : CCPC announces on behalf of its subsidiary,CYH, Supplementary announcement that its board of directors has decided not to issue 2020 annual dividends
06/06/2022 | 04:22am EDT
Provided by: CHINA CHEMICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/06
Time of announcement
16:04:00
Subject
CCPC announces on behalf of its subsidiary,CYH,
Supplementary announcement that its board of directors
has decided not to issue 2020 annual dividends
Date of events
2021/03/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/03/03
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The board of directors decided not to pay dividends
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
CCPC – China Chemical and Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 08:21:05 UTC.