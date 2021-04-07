Log in
CHINA CHUNLAI EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.

(1969)
China Chunlai Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - APPROVAL FOR ANYANG UNIVERSITY TO ESTABLISH A NEW CAMPUS

04/07/2021 | 11:00am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA CHUNLAI EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.

中 國 春 來 教 育 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1969)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL FOR ANYANG UNIVERSITY TO ESTABLISH A NEW CAMPUS

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, the "Group").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to announce that on 1 April 2021, Anyang University* (安陽學院), one of the Group's operating schools in the

People's Republic of China, obtained approval from the Education Department of Henan Province* (河南省教育廳) to establish a new campus in Yuanyang County* (原陽縣) of Henan Province,

China.

By Order of the Board

China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd.

Hou Junyu

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Hou Junyu and Ms. Jiang Shuqin as executive Directors, Ms. Zhang Jie as executive Director and chief executive officer, Mr. Hou Chunlai as non-executive Director and chairman, and Dr. Jin Xiaobin, Ms. Fok, Pui Ming Joanna and Mr. Lau, Tsz Man as independent non-executive Directors.

  • The English translation of company names in Chinese is for identification purposes only. If there is any inconsistency between the Chinese names of entities or enterprises established in China and their English translations, the Chinese names shall prevail.

Disclaimer

China Chunlai Education Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 14:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 702 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2020 141 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 589 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 680 M 216 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,86x
EV / Sales 2020 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 624
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart CHINA CHUNLAI EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jie Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yi Ming Sheng Chief Financial Officer
Chun Lai Hou Chairman
Xiao Bin Jin Independent Non-Executive Director
Pui Ming Fok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CHUNLAI EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.16.00%224
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-18.26%35 089
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-20.67%25 268
GSX TECHEDU INC.-36.67%8 339
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.19.71%5 178
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.69%4 074
