China Chunlai Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - APPROVAL FOR ANYANG UNIVERSITY TO ESTABLISH A NEW CAMPUS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA CHUNLAI EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.

中 國 春 來 教 育 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1969)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL FOR ANYANG UNIVERSITY TO ESTABLISH A NEW CAMPUS

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, the "Group").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to announce that on 1 April 2021, Anyang University* (安陽學院), one of the Group's operating schools in the

People's Republic of China, obtained approval from the Education Department of Henan Province* (河南省教育廳) to establish a new campus in Yuanyang County* (原陽縣) of Henan Province,

China.

By Order of the Board

China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd.

Hou Junyu

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Hou Junyu and Ms. Jiang Shuqin as executive Directors, Ms. Zhang Jie as executive Director and chief executive officer, Mr. Hou Chunlai as non-executive Director and chairman, and Dr. Jin Xiaobin, Ms. Fok, Pui Ming Joanna and Mr. Lau, Tsz Man as independent non-executive Directors.