China Chunlai Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - APPROVAL FOR ANYANG UNIVERSITY TO ESTABLISH A NEW CAMPUS

CHINA CHUNLAI EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.
中 國 春 來 教 育 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1969)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL FOR ANYANG UNIVERSITY TO ESTABLISH A NEW CAMPUS
This is a voluntary announcement made by China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, the "Group").
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to announce that on 1 April 2021, Anyang University* (安陽學院), one of the Group's operating schools in the
People's Republic of China, obtained approval from the Education Department of Henan Province* (河南省教育廳) to establish a new campus in Yuanyang County* (原陽縣) of Henan Province,
China.
By Order of the Board
China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd.
Hou Junyu
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 7 April 2021
The English translation of company names in Chinese is for identification purposes only. If there is any inconsistency between the Chinese names of entities or enterprises established in China and their English translations, the Chinese names shall prevail.
