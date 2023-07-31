HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Financial services firm China Cinda (HK) Holdings is aiming to raise $400 million in a 3.5-year U.S. dollar bond, according to a term sheet and two sources with direct knowledge of the transaction.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of China Cinda Asset Management has launched the deal at an initial price guidance of 175 basis points above three-year U.S. Treasuries, the term sheet showed.

The sources could not be named as they were not permitted to speak to media. China Cinda did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Georgina Lee and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)