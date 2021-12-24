Log in
    1359   CNE100001QS1

CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

(1359)
China Cinda to Invest CNY6.0 Billion in Ant Unit

12/24/2021
By Yifan Wang

China Cinda Asset Management Co. said it has agreed to invest 6.0 billion yuan ($941.9 million) in a unit of Ant Group, one of the first major fundraisings by the embattled fintech giant after Beijing halted its planned initial public offering in 2020.

China Cinda will hold a 24% stake after the transaction, it said Friday.

The Ant subsidiary, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co., has secured CNY22 billion in total from investors including Tesla Inc. supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. and smartphone-component maker Sunny Optical Technology Group Co. Ant will maintain a 50% stake in the unit after the deal.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-21 0620ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. 3.15% 1.31 End-of-day quote.-10.88%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 1.94% 622.07 End-of-day quote.77.17%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED 2.97% 249.8 End-of-day quote.47.20%
TESLA, INC. 5.76% 1067 Delayed Quote.51.20%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 6.3686 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
Financials
Sales 2021 99 302 M 15 593 M 15 593 M
Net income 2021 13 260 M 2 082 M 2 082 M
Net Debt 2021 536 B 84 147 M 84 147 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,06x
Yield 2021 10,2%
Capitalization 40 836 M 6 410 M 6 413 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,81x
EV / Sales 2022 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 12 783
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,07 CNY
Average target price 1,39 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Dong Zhang President & Executive Director
YingXun Yang Chief Financial Officer
Jian De Gong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Ai Zhang Chairman
Wu Xiang Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-10.88%6 410
BLACKROCK, INC.26.66%138 840
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.43.31%94 121
UBS GROUP AG31.76%61 557
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)36.92%47 988
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.00%43 892