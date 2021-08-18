Log in
    1359   CNE100001QS1

CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

(1359)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Huarong Expects Nearly $16 Billion Loss for 2020, Secures Investors

08/18/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By P.R. Venkat

China Huarong Asset Management said some large Chinese financial institutions have agreed to invest in the distressed asset manager, which is expecting nearly $16 billion of losses for 2020.

Citic Group, China Insurance Investment Co., China Life Management, China Cinda Asset Management are among the investors that have signed an investment agreement, the state-backed asset manager said late Wednesday.

"If the potential strategic investment is implemented, it will effectively replenish the company's capital, further consolidate the company's foundation for sustainable operations, and ensure that the company meets regulatory requirements," China Huarong said.

Huarong was established in 1999 along with three other similar companies to take over the bad debt of China's biggest state-owned banks. The company subsequently expanded into other businesses including securities trading and commercial lending.

The asset manager has had recent troubles. In January, Huarong's former chairman Lai Xiaomin was executed after pleading guilty to bribery and corruption. Shares of the company have been in suspension since April pending publication of its 2020 results.

Separately, Huarong said late Wednesday that based on preliminary calculations, it expects 2020 losses of 102.90 billion yuan ($15.87 billion) compared with a net profit of CNY1.42 billion in the previous year.

Huarong blamed the poor performance on Mr. Lai's conduct as well as Covid-19.

"In 2020, as the trial against former chairman Lai Xiaomin for bribery, embezzlement and bigamy commenced and the sentence was pronounced, the group constantly cleared and disposed the risk assets caused by his aggressive operation and disorderly expansion during his tenure," it said.

Huarong said its operating results were also significantly affected due to the pandemic, which caused the quality of some of its assets to deteriorate at a quicker rate.

"After the comprehensive review and assessment of risks, the company had made provision for credit impairment loss," it said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 1953ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. 0.00% 1.41 End-of-day quote.-4.08%
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. 0.00% 1.02 End-of-day quote.18.60%
Financials
Sales 2021 102 B 15 795 M 15 795 M
Net income 2021 13 788 M 2 126 M 2 126 M
Net Debt 2021 536 B 82 637 M 82 637 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,98x
Yield 2021 7,78%
Capitalization 53 812 M 6 910 M 8 298 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,76x
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 13 067
Free-Float 30,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,41 CNY
Average target price 1,48 CNY
Spread / Average Target 4,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Dong Zhang President & Executive Director
YingXun Yang Chief Financial Officer
Jian De Gong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Ai Zhang Chairman
Wu Xiang Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-4.08%6 906
BLACKROCK, INC.26.07%138 440
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.39%88 838
UBS GROUP AG24.10%58 831
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.42.75%48 299
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)27.87%46 439