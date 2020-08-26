Log in
China CITIC Bank : ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE OF OFFICE ADDRESS AND INVESTOR CONTACT DETAILS AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLE OF ASSOCIATION

08/26/2020 | 05:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 998)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF OFFICE ADDRESS AND INVESTOR CONTACT DETAILS

AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLE OF ASSOCIATION

References are made to the announcement of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") dated 26 March 2020 on the proposed amendments to the articles of association, the circular dated 29 May 2020 in connection with the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020, the poll results announcement dated 14 July 2020 of the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 and the announcement dated 3 August 2020 on the approval of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission ("CBIRC") on the change of office and residence. The First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 of the Bank considered and approved the Proposal regarding the Proposed Change of Office and Residence and Amendments to the Related Terms of the Articles of Association of China CITIC Bank and the Bank has obtained the approval of CBIRC on the change of office and residence.

Recently, the Bank has received the financial license re-issued by CBIRC. The Bank has amended the Articles of Association of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited correspondingly in accordance with the CBIRC's reply and the actual situation of the change of office, and has completed the filling obligation to CBIRC in compliance with the regulatory provisions. The Bank's office address and investor contact details after the change are as follows:

Office Address: 6-30/F and 32-42/F, Building No. 1, 10 Guanghua Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing

Postal code: 100020

Investor Contact Telephone Number: (86) 10 66638188

Investor Contact Fax Number: (86) 10 65559255

- 1 -

The above contact details will take effect from the date of publishing this announcement. The existing investors hotline of the Bank at (86) 10 85250010 and fax number at (86) 10 85230079 will remain open until 31 August 2020 and will be ceased thereafter. The Bank's investors email address, official website and other contact information remain unchanged. Please refer to 2019 annual report of the Bank for more details.

By Order of the Board

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited

LI Qingping

Chairperson

Beijing, the PRC

26 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Li Qingping (Chairperson), Mr. Fang Heying (President), and Mr. Guo Danghuai; the non-executive directors are Mr. Cao Guoqiang, Ms. Huang Fang and Mr. Wan Liming; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. He Cao, Ms. Chen Lihua, Mr. Qian Jun and Mr. Yan Lap Kei Isaac.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 09:36:07 UTC
