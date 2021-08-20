China CITIC Bank International to expand Greater Bay Area Mortgage Plan

Covering first-hand and freehold residential properties in Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Zhongshan

(Hong Kong: 20 August 2021) China CITIC Bank International Limited (the "Bank" or "CNCBI") announces today that the Bank is to expand its Greater Bay Area (GBA) Mortgage Plan to cover more locations and property types, enabling customers to grasp property purchase and investment opportunities across the region with greater ease.

From today onwards, CNCBI's GBA Mortgage Plan is applicable to properties in three GBA cities: Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Shenzhen. The types of property now include first-hand as well as freehold residential properties. The GBA Mortgage Plan provides one-stopcross-border residential mortgage services to customers. Dedicated specialists follow through the application process. Pre-approvals may take only as fast as in seven working days.

Customer eligibility Hong Kong residents holding a Hong Kong Identity Card and a Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents Property type First-hand and freehold residential properties Property location Shenzhen, Zhongshan and Zhuhai Loan currency Hong Kong dollar Maximum loan Up to 30 years tenor Loan amount Up to 70% of the purchase price or appraised property value, capped at HK$10 million

Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Zhongshan, with their close proximity to Hong Kong, have always been the most popular GBA cities among people in Hong Kong. Mr Mathew Mak, Executive General Manager, General Banking Products, Personal & Business Banking, CNCBI, says, "Fast-paced GBA development is driving demand for GBA residential property loans among Hong Kong residents. The expansion of the GBA Mortgage Plan service scope will bring customers increased wealth management and investment convenience when buying a GBA property. Scope of the Bank's GBA Mortgage Plan will be expanded to even more mainland cities in the future to provide tailored mortgage plans to customers."

Terms and conditions apply. For more details of the Bank's GBA Mortgage Plan, please visit https://www.cncbinternational.com/personal/mortgages/greater-bay-area-mortgage/en/index.jspor call our Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2287 6788.

1