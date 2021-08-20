Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    998   CNE1000001Q4

CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED

(998)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China CITIC Bank : International to expand Greater Bay Area Mortgage Plan

08/20/2021 | 06:34am EDT
China CITIC Bank International to expand Greater Bay Area Mortgage Plan

Covering first-hand and freehold residential properties in Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Zhongshan

(Hong Kong: 20 August 2021) China CITIC Bank International Limited (the "Bank" or "CNCBI") announces today that the Bank is to expand its Greater Bay Area (GBA) Mortgage Plan to cover more locations and property types, enabling customers to grasp property purchase and investment opportunities across the region with greater ease.

From today onwards, CNCBI's GBA Mortgage Plan is applicable to properties in three GBA cities: Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Shenzhen. The types of property now include first-hand as well as freehold residential properties. The GBA Mortgage Plan provides one-stopcross-border residential mortgage services to customers. Dedicated specialists follow through the application process. Pre-approvals may take only as fast as in seven working days.

Customer eligibility

Hong Kong residents holding a Hong Kong Identity Card and a

Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents

Property type

First-hand and freehold residential properties

Property location

Shenzhen, Zhongshan and Zhuhai

Loan currency

Hong Kong dollar

Maximum loan

Up to 30 years

tenor

Loan amount

Up to 70% of the purchase price or appraised property value,

capped at HK$10 million

Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Zhongshan, with their close proximity to Hong Kong, have always been the most popular GBA cities among people in Hong Kong. Mr Mathew Mak, Executive General Manager, General Banking Products, Personal & Business Banking, CNCBI, says, "Fast-paced GBA development is driving demand for GBA residential property loans among Hong Kong residents. The expansion of the GBA Mortgage Plan service scope will bring customers increased wealth management and investment convenience when buying a GBA property. Scope of the Bank's GBA Mortgage Plan will be expanded to even more mainland cities in the future to provide tailored mortgage plans to customers."

Terms and conditions apply. For more details of the Bank's GBA Mortgage Plan, please visit https://www.cncbinternational.com/personal/mortgages/greater-bay-area-mortgage/en/index.jspor call our Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2287 6788.

1

Photo

Mr Mathew Mak, Executive General Manager, General Banking Products, Personal & Business Banking, CNCBI, notes that fast-paced GBA development is driving demand for GBA residential property loans among Hong Kong residents

2

China CITIC Bank International Limited

China CITIC Bank International Limited ("CNCBI") is 75%-owned by CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited ("CIFH"), which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited ("CNCB").

By providing value-creating financial solutions to define and exceed both wealth management and international business objectives of Greater China and overseas customers, CNCBI aspires to be "the best integrated financial services provider", with the highest international standards and capabilities.

CNCBI's footprint in Greater China includes 27 branches and two business banking centres in Hong Kong, as well as branches and presence in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Macau. CNCBI also has overseas branches in New York, Los Angeles and Singapore. More information about CNCBI can be found on its website at www.cncbinternational.com.

- End -

3

Disclaimer

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
