China CITIC Bank International to launch electronic consumption value-added offers Promoting electronic spending to drive economic recovery CNCBI with AlipayHK to offer customers cash coupons of up to HK$1,550

"Go Saving Go Shopping" welcome offer of up to HK$1,000 Times Square gift cards and



preferential savings rates of 2.5% p.a. maximum (Hong Kong: 2 August 2021) China CITIC Bank International Limited (the "Bank" or "CNCBI") supports fully the HKSAR government's Consumption Voucher Scheme, driving speedy economic recovery in Hong Kong by encouraging customer spending. More! More! More! - Additional AlipayHK cash coupons of up to HK$1,550 CNCBI collaborates with Hong Kong's most popular e-wallet AlipayHK to launch an electronic consumption value-addedaccount-binding offer. [First reward] From now until 31 January 2022, customers who successfully bind CNCBI's deposit accounts or eligible CNCBI credit cards 1 for the first time to the AlipayHK app can enjoy a total of AlipayHK cash coupons of HK$50. [Second reward] From now until 31 January 2022, customers who make single eligible transactions of or above a designated amount (please refer to the below table) with an eligible CNCBI credit card via AlipayHK every month can receive a monthly maximum of HK$250 of AlipayHK cash coupons. Customers can enjoy up to HK$1,500 of AlipayHK cash coupons during the entire promotion period. Spending amount of a single eligible transaction AlipayHK cash coupon HK$1,500 HK$35 HK$2,500 HK$75 HK$4,000 HK$160 HK$5,000 HK$250 1

Bonus points for Octopus automatic top-ups with CNCBI credit cards Customers can earn credit card bonus points or cash rebate for every Automatic Add Value Service transaction on Octopus with their CNCBI credit cards. Meanwhile, customers who add an Octopus Card to their iPhone or Apple Watch and make a payment transaction on or before 30 September 2021 can receive a welcome offer of up to HK$100 of top-up value. Customers who collect and spend the government's consumption vouchers with the Octopus Card may earn up to HK$118 of Octopus top-up value 2. Go Saving Go Shopping and reap all-round rewards New customers who open a CNCBI account remotely and apply for a CNCBI Motion Credit Card (virtual) simultaneously via the Bank's flagship mobile banking platform inMotion may also enjoy a "Go Saving Go Shopping" offer. From now until 30 September 2021, new customers who successfully apply for a CNCBI Motion Credit Card (virtual) and open an HKD savings account via inMotion may receive Times Square gift cards of up to HK$1,000. Customers who make monthly-accumulated eligible transactions with the CNCBI Motion Credit Card (virtual) of a total net amount of HK$5,000 within the designated spending period are also entitled to a preferential savings rate of up to 2.5% 3 for the fund 4 in the HKD savings account under the same name. In addition, customers can earn up to 5% cash rebates for online spending with the CNCBI Motion Credit Card (virtual) and a perpetual annual fee waiver. Mr Mathew Mak, Executive General Manager, General Banking Products, Personal & Business Banking, CNCBI, said, "CNCBI supports fully the HKSAR Government's electronic consumption voucher scheme. We collaborate with stored value facility and shopping mall partners to launch an array of offers with an aim of encouraging customer spending while rewarding customers with competitive deposit interest rates towards driving the economic cycle and fuelling the recovery of the Hong Kong economy." 2

Remarks Excluding CNCBI Dual Currency Credit Cards Offers are provided by Octopus Cards Limited 2.5% p.a. Preferential Savings Rate includes the MONOPOLY Deposit Bonus Interest Rate of 1.5% p.a. and CNCBI Motion Credit Card (virtual) Spend and Save Offer of Deposit Bonus Interest Rate of of 1% p.a,. Customers are required to meet the designated spending requirements in order to enjoy up to 2.5%p.a. Preferential Savings Rate during the promotion period The first HK$500,000 in an HKD savings account To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay! Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to the below webpages for details: AlipayHK account-binding https://www.cncbinternational.com/personal/promotions/e-wallets-rewar reward and spending offers ds/en/index.html "Go Saving Go Shopping" https://www.cncbinternational.com/personal/e-banking/inmotion/en/offe offers rs/spendsave/index.html Octopus promotion offers https://www.octopus.com.hk/pg-en/2106APO 3

Photo Mr Mathew Mak, Executive General Manager, General Banking Products, Personal & Business Banking, CNCBI, said that CNCBI aims its various offers at bolstering customer spending and fuelling the recovery of the Hong Kong economy 4

inMotion Launched officially in March 2018, inMotion is China CITIC Bank International's flagship mobile banking platform with the first-in-Hong Kong remote account opening service which allows customers to open a bank account anytime anywhere on the inMotion mobile app without time or physical constraints or typical document hassles. No pre-registration is required neither. When it comes to banking services, one app is all it takes. As customers' lifestyle partner of choice, inMotion incorporates the classic MONOPOLY gaming concepts while driving a new trend in mobile banking development. Currently, inMotion encompasses a comprehensive suite of simple and convenient services including account opening, spending and investment, helping customers to take control of their finances and manage their finances and investments with ease and efficiency, setting their life in motion. More innovative functions are now available on inMotion. These have included: ∙ Motion Virtual Credit Card ∙ Transfer in/out ∙ Bill Payment ∙ View balance ∙ Remittance ∙ Currency exchange ∙ Support customers with more than 1 One ∙ Time deposit Account to register inMotion ∙ Securities trading ∙ Add CNCBI Credit Card directly to Apple Pay ∙ Investment funds ∙ Total Liability chart view ∙ Reply corporate action ∙ Faster Payment System (FPS) ∙ Remote reset password ∙ Remote deposit and investment account ∙ Biometric authentication opening Stay tuned for more features and functions. For details of inMotion, please visit www.cncbinternational.com/inMotion. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.