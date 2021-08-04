Log in
    998   CNE1000001Q4

CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED

(998)
China CITIC Bank : International to launch electronic consumption value-added offers

08/04/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
China CITIC Bank International to launch electronic consumption value-added offers

Promoting electronic spending to drive economic recovery

    • CNCBI with AlipayHK to offer customers cash coupons of up to HK$1,550
  • "Go Saving Go Shopping" welcome offer of up to HK$1,000 Times Square gift cards and

  • preferential savings rates of 2.5% p.a. maximum

(Hong Kong: 2 August 2021) China CITIC Bank International Limited (the "Bank" or "CNCBI") supports fully the HKSAR government's Consumption Voucher Scheme, driving speedy economic recovery in Hong Kong by encouraging customer spending.

More! More! More! - Additional AlipayHK cash coupons of up to HK$1,550

CNCBI collaborates with Hong Kong's most popular e-wallet AlipayHK to launch an electronic consumption value-addedaccount-binding offer.

[First reward] From now until 31 January 2022, customers who successfully bind CNCBI's deposit accounts or eligible CNCBI credit cards 1 for the first time to the AlipayHK app can enjoy a total of AlipayHK cash coupons of HK$50.

[Second reward] From now until 31 January 2022, customers who make single eligible transactions of or above a designated amount (please refer to the below table) with an eligible CNCBI credit card via AlipayHK every month can receive a monthly maximum of HK$250 of AlipayHK cash coupons. Customers can enjoy up to HK$1,500 of AlipayHK cash coupons during the entire promotion period.

Spending amount of a single eligible transaction

AlipayHK cash coupon

HK$1,500

HK$35

HK$2,500

HK$75

HK$4,000

HK$160

HK$5,000

HK$250

1

Bonus points for Octopus automatic top-ups with CNCBI credit cards

Customers can earn credit card bonus points or cash rebate for every Automatic Add Value Service transaction on Octopus with their CNCBI credit cards. Meanwhile, customers who add an Octopus Card to their iPhone or Apple Watch and make a payment transaction on or before 30 September 2021 can receive a welcome offer of up to HK$100 of top-up value. Customers who collect and spend the government's consumption vouchers with the Octopus Card may earn up to HK$118 of Octopus top-up value 2.

Go Saving Go Shopping and reap all-round rewards

New customers who open a CNCBI account remotely and apply for a CNCBI Motion Credit Card (virtual) simultaneously via the Bank's flagship mobile banking platform inMotion may also enjoy a "Go Saving Go Shopping" offer. From now until 30 September 2021, new customers who successfully apply for a CNCBI Motion Credit Card (virtual) and open an HKD savings account via inMotion may receive Times Square gift cards of up to HK$1,000. Customers who make monthly-accumulated eligible transactions with the CNCBI Motion Credit Card (virtual) of a total net amount of HK$5,000 within the designated spending period are also entitled to a preferential savings rate of up to 2.5% 3 for the fund 4 in the HKD savings account under the same name. In addition, customers can earn up to 5% cash rebates for online spending with the CNCBI Motion Credit Card (virtual) and a perpetual annual fee waiver.

Mr Mathew Mak, Executive General Manager, General Banking Products, Personal & Business Banking, CNCBI, said, "CNCBI supports fully the HKSAR Government's electronic consumption voucher scheme. We collaborate with stored value facility and shopping mall partners to launch an array of offers with an aim of encouraging customer spending while rewarding customers with competitive deposit interest rates towards driving the economic cycle and fuelling the recovery of the Hong Kong economy."

2

Remarks

  1. Excluding CNCBI Dual Currency Credit Cards
  2. Offers are provided by Octopus Cards Limited
  3. 2.5% p.a. Preferential Savings Rate includes the MONOPOLY Deposit Bonus Interest Rate of 1.5% p.a. and CNCBI Motion Credit Card (virtual) Spend and Save Offer of Deposit Bonus Interest Rate of of 1% p.a,. Customers are required to meet the designated spending requirements in order to enjoy up to 2.5%p.a. Preferential Savings Rate during the promotion period
  4. The first HK$500,000 in an HKD savings account
  5. To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!
  6. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to the below webpages for details:

AlipayHK account-binding

https://www.cncbinternational.com/personal/promotions/e-wallets-rewar

reward and spending offers

ds/en/index.html

"Go Saving Go Shopping"

https://www.cncbinternational.com/personal/e-banking/inmotion/en/offe

offers

rs/spendsave/index.html

Octopus promotion offers

https://www.octopus.com.hk/pg-en/2106APO

3

Photo

Mr Mathew Mak, Executive General Manager, General Banking Products, Personal & Business Banking, CNCBI, said that CNCBI aims its various offers at bolstering customer spending and fuelling the recovery of the Hong Kong economy

4

inMotion

Launched officially in March 2018, inMotion is China CITIC Bank International's flagship mobile banking platform with the first-in-Hong Kong remote account opening service which allows customers to open a bank account anytime anywhere on the inMotion mobile app without time or physical constraints or typical document hassles. No pre-registration is required neither. When it comes to banking services, one app is all it takes. As customers' lifestyle partner of choice, inMotion incorporates the classic MONOPOLY gaming concepts while driving a new trend in mobile banking development. Currently, inMotion encompasses a comprehensive suite of simple and convenient services including account opening, spending and investment, helping customers to take control of their finances and manage their finances and investments with ease and efficiency, setting their life in motion.

More innovative functions are now available on inMotion. These have included:

Motion Virtual Credit Card

Transfer in/out

Bill Payment

View balance

Remittance

Currency exchange

Support customers with more than 1 One

Time deposit

Account to register inMotion

Securities trading

Add CNCBI Credit Card directly to Apple Pay

Investment funds

Total Liability chart view

Reply corporate action

Faster Payment System (FPS)

Remote reset password

Remote deposit and investment account

Biometric authentication

opening

Stay tuned for more features and functions. For details of inMotion, please visit

www.cncbinternational.com/inMotion.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 16:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
