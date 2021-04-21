China CITIC Bank : ANNOUNCEMENT ON QUALIFICATION APPROVAL OF DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 998)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

QUALIFICATION APPROVAL OF DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the circular dated 12 October 2020 of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") in relation to the appointment of Mr. Wang Yankang as a non-executive director of the Bank.

On 21 April 2021, the Bank received Qualification Approval of Wang Yankang of China CITIC Bank (CBIRC approval〔2021〕No. 296) from China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC"). The CBIRC had approved the qualification of Mr. Wang Yankang to act as a non- executive director of the Bank.

The board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") hereby announces:

Mr. Wang Yankang takes office as a non-executive director of the Bank, term of which commenced from 16 April 2021 (i.e. the date of approval of his qualification by CBIRC) and will end on the expiry date of the term of office of the fifth session of the Board. Mr. Wang Yankang can be reappointed after the expiry of his initial term of office. Pursuant to the director remuneration policy of the fifth session of the Board passed at the 2017 annual general meeting of the Bank, Mr. Wang Yankang will receive no allowance for a director from the Bank during his term as a non-executive director.

For particulars of Mr. Wang Yankang and other information required to be disclosed under relevant laws and regulations, please refer to the circulars which have been published on the websites of HKEXnews of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.citicbank.com).