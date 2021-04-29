China CITIC Bank : ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF THE EXTERNAL SUPERVISORS AND SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR FOR THE SIXTH SESSION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
04/29/2021 | 05:47am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 998)
ANNOUNCEMENT
PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF THE EXTERNAL SUPERVISORS AND SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR FOR THE SIXTH SESSION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
The term of the fifth session of the board of supervisors of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") will expire on the date of the 2020 Annual General Meeting.
It is proposed that the sixth session of the board of supervisors should consist of 8 supervisors, including 3 external supervisors, 1 shareholder representative supervisor and 4 employee representative supervisors elected through the Bank's democratic process.
The Board of Supervisors of the Bank (the "Board of Supervisors") is pleased to announce that the agreement has been reached to nominate Mr. Wei Guobin, Ms. Sun Qixiang and Mr. Liu Guoling as external supervisor candidates, and Ms. Li Rong as shareholder representative supervisor candidate (the "Supervisor Candidates") for the sixth session of the Board of Supervisors. Among the Supervisor Candidates, Ms. Sun Qixiang and Mr. Liu Guoling are the newly-appointed supervisors while others are re-elected supervisors. Employee representative supervisors will be elected according to other relevant regulations and procedures. Pursuant to the articles of association of the Bank and the applicable laws and regulations in the People's Republic of China, the aforesaid nomination of external supervisors and shareholder representative supervisor will be submitted to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Bank for voting after being considered and approved by the Board of Supervisors. The term of office of the sixth session of the Board of Supervisors is 3 years, which starts from the date when the Supervisor Candidates are elected by the general meeting of shareholders and ends on the date when the term of the sixth session of the Board of Supervisors expires. On the premise of compliance with laws, regulations and provisions of the articles of association of the Bank, supervisors can be re-appointed and re-elected upon term expiration. The cumulative term of office of an external supervisor of the Bank shall not exceed six years.
- 1 -
The members of the sixth session of Board of Supervisors will take remuneration in accordance with the supervisor allowance policy for the sixth session of the Board of Supervisors. A shareholder representative supervisor will not take supervisor allowance from the Bank. An employee representative supervisor will not take supervisor allowance from the Bank but will take corresponding salary according to their positions in the Bank in accordance with relevant regulations. An external supervisor will receive a basic remuneration of RMB240,000 per person per year (before tax) and will receive floating remuneration and allowances based on his or her duty performance and his or her membership in special committees of the Board of Supervisors. The aforesaid allowance policy has been approved by the Board of Supervisors and will be submitted to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for deliberation. All the Supervisor Candidates will enter into service contracts with the Bank after their appointments take effect.
As confirmed by all of the Supervisor Candidates, save as disclosed in their detailed information set out in Appendix, (1) they do not hold any position in the Bank or any of its subsidiaries, and did not hold any position as directors or supervisors in any other listed companies in the last three years; (2) they do not have any relationship with any other directors, supervisors, senior management, or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Bank or any subsidiary of the Bank; and (3) they do not have any interest in the shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong as of the date of this announcement.
In addition, all of the Supervisor Candidates have confirmed that there are no other matters in relation to their appointments required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, nor is there any matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank.
The detailed information of the Supervisor Candidates is set out in Appendix to this announcement.
By Order of the Board of Directors
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited
Fang Heying
Executive Director, President
Beijing, the PRC
29 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Fang Heying (President), and Mr. Guo Danghuai; the non-executive directors are Mr. Cao Guoqiang, Ms. Huang Fang, and Mr. Wang Yankang; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. He Cao, Ms. Chen Lihua, Mr. Qian Jun and Mr. Yan Lap Kei Isaac.
- 2 -
Appendix
Ms. Li Rong Chinese Nationality
Ms. Li Rong, born in April 1968, currently serves as shareholder representative supervisor and general manager of the Compliance Department of the Bank. Previously, she served as general manager of Retail Banking Department, assistant president and vice president of the Bank's Chongqing Branch, and general manager of the Interbank Business Department of the Bank. Prior to that, Ms. Li worked at the Chongqing Branch of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., serving successively as deputy director of the General Office, general manager of the Personal Banking Department, general manager of the Business Department, general manager of the Retail Banking Department, etc. Ms. Li graduated from Chongqing University with a master's degree of business administration.
As of the date of this announcement, Ms. Li holds 364,000 H shares of the Bank.
Mr. Wei Guobin Chinese Nationality
Mr. Wei Guobin, born in March 1959, currently serves as the external supervisor of the Bank. Mr. Wei served as a board director of BOC Hong Kong Investment Co., Ltd. and chairman of the board of supervisors of Zhongyi Shanyuan (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. Prior to that, he worked at Bank of China Limited and served successively as assistant president and vice president of Hebei Branch, president of Shanxi Branch, general manager of the Personal Banking Department of the Head Office, and president of Hunan Branch. Mr. Wei is a senior economist, and graduated from Hebei Banking School with a degree in finance.
Ms. Sun Qixiang Chinese Nationality
Ms. Sun Qixiang, born in September 1956, is now a professor and doctoral supervisor of School of Economics, Peking University, and the Boya Distinguished Professor at Peking University (PKU). Ms. Sun also holds many other prestigious titles, which include the C.V. Starr Professor, the expert receiving Special Government Allowances from the State Council, and the chief expert of the projects sponsored by the National Social Science Fund of China. Ms. Sun concurrently holds a wide array of posts: member of the CBIRC International Advisory Council, member of the Academic Committee at China Society for Finance and Banking, member of the U.S.-based International Insurance Society (IIS) Board, director of the China Center for Insurance and Social Security Research, Peking University (CCISSR), independent director of AVIC Capital Co., Ltd., independent director of Bank of China Investment Management Co., Ltd., and independent director of China Development Bank Securities Co., Ltd. Among the previous posts she ever held are dean of the PKU School of Economics, chairperson of the Asia-Pacific Risk and Insurance Association, and visiting professor at Harvard University. Ms. Sun graduated from the School of Economics of Peking University with a doctorate degree in economics.
- 3 -
Mr. Liu Guoling Chinese Nationality
Mr. Liu Guoling, born in January 1960, used to work at Agricultural Bank of China (ABC). The positions Mr. Liu ever held at ABC include deputy general manager of the Credit Management Department at the Head Office, deputy head of ABC Guangxi Branch, deputy general manager of the Sannong Credit Department at the Head Office, deputy general manager of the Credit Management Department at the Head Office, and lead of the Specialized Inspection Team at the Head Office. Mr. Liu is a Senior Economist and graduated from Renmin University of China, with a bachelor degree of Economics majoring in Statistics.
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 09:46:06 UTC.