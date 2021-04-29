China CITIC Bank : ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF THE EXTERNAL SUPERVISORS AND SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR FOR THE SIXTH SESSION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 998)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF THE EXTERNAL SUPERVISORS AND SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR FOR THE SIXTH SESSION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The term of the fifth session of the board of supervisors of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") will expire on the date of the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

It is proposed that the sixth session of the board of supervisors should consist of 8 supervisors, including 3 external supervisors, 1 shareholder representative supervisor and 4 employee representative supervisors elected through the Bank's democratic process.

The Board of Supervisors of the Bank (the "Board of Supervisors") is pleased to announce that the agreement has been reached to nominate Mr. Wei Guobin, Ms. Sun Qixiang and Mr. Liu Guoling as external supervisor candidates, and Ms. Li Rong as shareholder representative supervisor candidate (the "Supervisor Candidates") for the sixth session of the Board of Supervisors. Among the Supervisor Candidates, Ms. Sun Qixiang and Mr. Liu Guoling are the newly-appointed supervisors while others are re-elected supervisors. Employee representative supervisors will be elected according to other relevant regulations and procedures. Pursuant to the articles of association of the Bank and the applicable laws and regulations in the People's Republic of China, the aforesaid nomination of external supervisors and shareholder representative supervisor will be submitted to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Bank for voting after being considered and approved by the Board of Supervisors. The term of office of the sixth session of the Board of Supervisors is 3 years, which starts from the date when the Supervisor Candidates are elected by the general meeting of shareholders and ends on the date when the term of the sixth session of the Board of Supervisors expires. On the premise of compliance with laws, regulations and provisions of the articles of association of the Bank, supervisors can be re-appointed and re-elected upon term expiration. The cumulative term of office of an external supervisor of the Bank shall not exceed six years.