    998   CNE1000001Q4

CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED

(998)
  Report
China CITIC Bank : ANNOUNCEMENT RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

04/21/2021 | 07:42am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 998)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

On 21 April 2021, the board of directors (the "Board") of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") received a resignation report from Mr. Wan Liming ("Mr. Wan"), a non-executive director of the Bank. Due to work adjustments, Mr. Wan tendered his resignation from the position of the non-executive director of the Bank. In accordance with relevant laws, regulations and the Articles of Association of the Bank, the resignation of Mr. Wan becomes effective from 21 April 2021.

Mr. Wan has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board of the Bank, nor is there any matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank. Mr. Wan has confirmed that he does not have any action or claim, existing or pending, against the Bank.

Mr. Wan expressed his gratitude to the support from shareholders, directors, supervisors, senior management and employees of the Bank during his tenure as the non-executive director at the Bank.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Wan for his contributions to the Bank during his tenure as a non-executive director of the Bank.

By order of the Board

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited

Fang Heying

Executive Director, President

Beijing, the PRC

21 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Fang Heying (President), and Mr. Guo Danghuai; the non-executive directors are Mr. Cao Guoqiang, Ms. Huang Fang, and Mr. Wang Yankang; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. He Cao, Ms. Chen Lihua, Mr. Qian Jun and Mr. Yan Lap Kei Isaac.

Disclaimer

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 11:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 212 B 32 595 M 32 595 M
Net income 2021 51 532 M 7 934 M 7 934 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,64x
Yield 2021 7,23%
Capitalization 237 B 36 414 M 36 435 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 58 879
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,07 CNY
Last Close Price 3,59 CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
He Ying Fang Chairman, President, General Manager & CFO
Cheng Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
He Xin Zhu Chairman
Rong Li Member-Supervisory Board & GM-Compliance
Li Hua Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED30.40%36 414
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.21%175 967
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.66%75 234
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.12.15%64 764
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.26%62 643
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.90%52 862
