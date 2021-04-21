China CITIC Bank : ANNOUNCEMENT RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 998)

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

On 21 April 2021, the board of directors (the "Board") of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") received a resignation report from Mr. Wan Liming ("Mr. Wan"), a non-executive director of the Bank. Due to work adjustments, Mr. Wan tendered his resignation from the position of the non-executive director of the Bank. In accordance with relevant laws, regulations and the Articles of Association of the Bank, the resignation of Mr. Wan becomes effective from 21 April 2021.

Mr. Wan has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board of the Bank, nor is there any matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank. Mr. Wan has confirmed that he does not have any action or claim, existing or pending, against the Bank.

Mr. Wan expressed his gratitude to the support from shareholders, directors, supervisors, senior management and employees of the Bank during his tenure as the non-executive director at the Bank.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Wan for his contributions to the Bank during his tenure as a non-executive director of the Bank.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited

Fang Heying

Executive Director, President

Beijing, the PRC

21 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Fang Heying (President), and Mr. Guo Danghuai; the non-executive directors are Mr. Cao Guoqiang, Ms. Huang Fang, and Mr. Wang Yankang; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. He Cao, Ms. Chen Lihua, Mr. Qian Jun and Mr. Yan Lap Kei Isaac.