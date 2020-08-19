China Coal Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT-RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

Log in
08/19/2020 | 04:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01898)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Coal Energy Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that on 19 August 2020, the supervisory committee (the "Supervisory Committee") of the Company received the written resignation of Mr. Zhou Litao. Due to reaching the retirement age, Mr. Zhou Litao has conveyed to the Supervisory Committee his request to resign from the position of shareholder representative supervisor of the Company. The resignation will become effective upon the election of a new shareholder representative supervisor by general meeting of shareholders according to the Articles of Association of the Company.

Mr. Zhou Litao has no disagreement with the Board and the Supervisory Committee, and there is no matter relating to his resignation which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board and the Supervisory Committee would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhou Litao for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service.

By Order of the Board

China Coal Energy Company Limited

Li Yanjiang

Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

19 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Li Yanjiang and Peng Yi; the non-executive directors of the Company are Du Ji'an, Zhao Rongzhe and Xu Qian ; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Ke, Zhang Chengjie, and Leung Chong Shun.

* For identification purpose only

1

Disclaimer

China Coal Energy Company Limited published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 124 B 17 925 M 17 925 M
Net income 2020 4 886 M 706 M 706 M
Net Debt 2020 71 187 M 10 286 M 10 286 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,26x
Yield 2020 5,28%
Capitalization 45 957 M 6 640 M 6 640 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 42 112
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Coal Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,38 CNY
Last Close Price 1,79 CNY
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Jiang Li Chairman
Wen Zhang Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qiao Lin Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ke Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Tao Zhou Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-35.28%6 640
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-21.13%43 793
GLENCORE PLC-26.91%30 131
COAL INDIA LIMITED-35.34%11 213
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-10.79%11 174
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED-10.86%5 523
