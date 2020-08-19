China Coal Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT-RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01898)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Coal Energy Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that on 19 August 2020, the supervisory committee (the "Supervisory Committee") of the Company received the written resignation of Mr. Zhou Litao. Due to reaching the retirement age, Mr. Zhou Litao has conveyed to the Supervisory Committee his request to resign from the position of shareholder representative supervisor of the Company. The resignation will become effective upon the election of a new shareholder representative supervisor by general meeting of shareholders according to the Articles of Association of the Company.

Mr. Zhou Litao has no disagreement with the Board and the Supervisory Committee, and there is no matter relating to his resignation which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board and the Supervisory Committee would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhou Litao for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service.

By Order of the Board

China Coal Energy Company Limited

Li Yanjiang

Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

19 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Li Yanjiang and Peng Yi; the non-executive directors of the Company are Du Ji'an, Zhao Rongzhe and Xu Qian ; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Ke, Zhang Chengjie, and Leung Chong Shun.



