China Coal Energy : Huajin Energy Ensures Coal Supply and Safe Production

China Coal Huajin Energy Co., Ltd. has promoted to secure the coal supply and productionsafety. Firstly, set up the task force of supply , make monthly plan of coal output, strictly implement long term contract mechanism, give priority to big customers, and ensure that execution rate of the long-term contract isabove 90%. Secondly, formulatethe Measures for Ensuring Production Safety before the end of the year and during the guaranteeperiod of coal supply, and defined 12 subjectsfor ensuring production safety for rectification, safety guarantee, safety risk management, hidden dangers investigation and management, emergencyduty, and promotion management, which made solid progress in implementing these measures and ensured the bottom line of safety guarantee and supply. Thirdly,establish regular consultation mechanismforfrequency accidents, peak periods of energy, extreme weathers. The administration of the company will hold the special meeting to work on these problems every Friday.