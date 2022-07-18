China Coal Energy : Huajin Energy Ensures Coal Supply and Safe Production
07/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Huajin Energy Ensures Coal Supply and Safe Production
Date： 2022- 07- 18
China Coal Huajin Energy Co., Ltd.has promotedto secure thecoal supply and productionsafety. Firstly, set up thetask forceof supply , make monthly plan of coal output, strictly implementlong term contractmechanism, give priority to big customers, and ensure thatexecution rate ofthe long-termcontract isabove 90%. Secondly, formulatethe Measures for Ensuring Production Safety before the end of the year and during the guaranteeperiod ofcoal supply, and defined 12subjectsfor ensuring production safety for rectification, safety guarantee, safety risk management, hidden dangers investigation and management, emergencyduty, and promotion management, whichmade solid progress in implementing these measures and ensured the bottom line of safety guarantee and supply.Thirdly,establish regular consultation mechanismforfrequencyaccidents,peak periods ofenergy, extreme weathers. The administration of the company will hold the special meeting to work on these problems every Friday.
