Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Coal Energy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1898   CNE100000528

CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1898)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:54 2022-07-18 am EDT
6.380 HKD   +4.76%
04:04aCHINA COAL ENERGY : Huajin Energy Ensures Coal Supply and Safe Production
PU
07/12China Coal Energy Sees Higher H1 Profit; Shares Slide 3%
MT
07/12China Coal Energy Company Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Coal Energy : Huajin Energy Ensures Coal Supply and Safe Production

07/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Huajin Energy Ensures Coal Supply and Safe Production
Date： 2022- 07- 18　 　

China Coal Huajin Energy Co., Ltd. has promoted to secure the coal supply and productionsafety. Firstly, set up the task force of supply , make monthly plan of coal output, strictly implement long term contract mechanism, give priority to big customers, and ensure that execution rate of the long-term contract isabove 90%. Secondly, formulatethe Measures for Ensuring Production Safety before the end of the year and during the guaranteeperiod of coal supply, and defined 12 subjectsfor ensuring production safety for rectification, safety guarantee, safety risk management, hidden dangers investigation and management, emergencyduty, and promotion management, which made solid progress in implementing these measures and ensured the bottom line of safety guarantee and supply. Thirdly,establish regular consultation mechanismforfrequency accidents, peak periods of energy, extreme weathers. The administration of the company will hold the special meeting to work on these problems every Friday.

Disclaimer

China Coal Energy Company Limited published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
04:04aCHINA COAL ENERGY : Huajin Energy Ensures Coal Supply and Safe Production
PU
07/12China Coal Energy Sees Higher H1 Profit; Shares Slide 3%
MT
07/12China Coal Energy Company Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended J..
CI
07/03CHINA COAL ENERGY : Erdos Energy Chemical Improved Quality of Enterprise transformation by..
PU
06/19China Coal Energy's Commercial Coal Sales Volume Drops 13% in May; Shanghai Shares Fall..
MT
06/19CHINA COAL ENERGY : Ecology and Environmental Protection Upgraded Comprehensively at Pings..
PU
06/17CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/16Chinese Shares End Mixed; Coal Stocks Slide as May Output Growth Slows
MT
06/15China Coal Energy Company Limited Announces Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 Decemb..
CI
06/05CHINA COAL ENERGY : Utility Model Patent of Zhongtian Hechuang Authorized by China Nationa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 40 849 M 40 849 M
Net income 2022 24 033 M 3 557 M 3 557 M
Net Debt 2022 34 120 M 5 049 M 5 049 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,00x
Yield 2022 8,22%
Capitalization 106 B 15 619 M 15 619 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 45 474
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Coal Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,24 CNY
Average target price 6,38 CNY
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiao Lin Chai Chief Financial Officer
Wen Zhang Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Dong Wang Chairman
Ke Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheng Jie Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED35.33%15 619
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED20.90%82 114
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED57.70%27 605
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED47.10%21 549
COAL INDIA LIMITED32.42%14 949
SHANXI COKING COAL ENERGY GROUP CO.,LTD.41.23%7 081