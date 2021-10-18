Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Coal Energy Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    1898   CNE100000528

CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1898)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Coal Energy : Huajin Group Has Obtained 4 Patents

10/18/2021 | 03:42am EDT
Huajin Group Has Obtained 4 Patents
Date： 2021- 10- 18　 　

Recently, 4 utility model patents of China Coal Huajin Energy Group Limited has beenauthorized by the State Intellectual Property Officeincluding "An Adaptive Dynamic Hole Sealing System" , "A BasicMiners' Safety Lamp Based on High Precision Personnel Positioning", "ACoal Volume Scanning Device Installation Structureof the Scraper Conveyor" and "A Basic Safety Double Power Supply Double Circuit Lighting Control Devicefor Mine Flameproof".

Disclaimer

China Coal Energy Company Limited published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 192 B 29 887 M 29 887 M
Net income 2021 14 035 M 2 181 M 2 181 M
Net Debt 2021 54 807 M 8 517 M 8 517 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,78x
Yield 2021 6,20%
Capitalization 74 507 M 11 577 M 11 578 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 41 593
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Coal Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,67 CNY
Average target price 5,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiao Lin Chai Chief Financial Officer
Wen Zhang Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Dong Wang Chairman
Ke Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheng Jie Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED142.49%11 577
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED23.01%56 279
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED55.46%21 877
COAL INDIA LIMITED35.70%15 102
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED130.00%13 935
WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED15.79%9 332