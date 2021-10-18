China Coal Energy : Huajin Group Has Obtained 4 Patents

Huajin Group Has Obtained 4 Patents
Date： 2021- 10- 18
Recently, 4 utility model patents of China Coal Huajin Energy Group Limited has beenauthorized by the State Intellectual Property Officeincluding "An Adaptive Dynamic Hole Sealing System" , "A BasicMiners' Safety Lamp Based on High Precision Personnel Positioning", "ACoal Volume Scanning Device Installation Structureof the Scraper Conveyor" and "A Basic Safety Double Power Supply Double Circuit Lighting Control Devicefor Mine Flameproof".
