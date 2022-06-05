Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Coal Energy Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    1898   CNE100000528

CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1898)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  06/05 11:58:16 pm EDT
7.270 HKD    0.00%
06/05CHINA COAL ENERGY : Utility Model Patent of Zhongtian Hechuang Authorized by China Nationa...
PU
05/19China Coal Energy's Output Rises 5% in April But Sales Down 19%
MT
05/18Chinese Energy Stocks Decline Amid Global Recession Fears
DJ
China Coal Energy : Utility Model Patent of Zhongtian Hechuang Authorized by China Nationa...

06/05/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
Utility Model Patent of Zhongtian Hechuang Authorized by China National Intellectual Property Administration
Date： 2022- 06- 06　 　

"Unbalanced Symmetrical Damper" utility model patent of Zhongtianhechuang Energy Co.,Ltd.was authorized by China National Intellectual Property Administration. The damper is designed with two doors of different widths, and the wind pressure is acted on two doors of different sizes to realize mutual locking. The wind pressure acted on the damper is cleverly converted into an internal force through the balanced structure, so as to solve the issue of air leakage and easy deformation of the damper. According to the actual situation of Hulusu Coal Mine, the usageof this damper in the linkage lane between main air entry and air return roadways has greatly improved the product safety, stability and reliability compared with the traditional damper. Meanwhile, it can also reduce the maintenance cost and ensure the safety and stability of the mine ventilation system.

Disclaimer

China Coal Energy Company Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 03:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 268 B 40 208 M 40 208 M
Net income 2022 23 639 M 3 549 M 3 549 M
Net Debt 2022 34 120 M 5 123 M 5 123 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,46x
Yield 2022 6,61%
Capitalization 116 B 17 395 M 17 397 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 45 474
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Coal Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,17 CNY
Average target price 6,15 CNY
Spread / Average Target -0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiao Lin Chai Chief Financial Officer
Wen Zhang Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Dong Wang Chairman
Ke Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheng Jie Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED61.56%17 395
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED43.60%93 479
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED53.69%27 293
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED70.65%24 069
COAL INDIA LIMITED34.89%15 629
SHANXI COKING COAL ENERGY GROUP CO.,LTD.69.41%8 617