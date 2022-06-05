China Coal Energy : Utility Model Patent of Zhongtian Hechuang Authorized by China Nationa...

"Unbalanced Symmetrical Damper" utility model patent of Zhongtianhechuang Energy Co.,Ltd.was authorized by China National Intellectual Property Administration. The damper is designed with two doors of different widths, and the wind pressure is acted on two doors of different sizes to realize mutual locking. The wind pressure acted on the damper is cleverly converted into an internal force through the balanced structure, so as to solve the issue of air leakage and easy deformation of the damper. According to the actual situation of Hulusu Coal Mine, the usageof this damper in the linkage lane between main air entry and air return roadways has greatly improved the product safety, stability and reliability compared with the traditional damper. Meanwhile, it can also reduce the maintenance cost and ensure the safety and stability of the mine ventilation system.