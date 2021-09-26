China Communications Construction : E9 immersed tube of the Dalian Bay Undersea Tunnel in Dal...

On Sep. 15, the world's longest and widest steel immersed tunnel-the Shenzhen-Zhongshan River-crossing Link Project in south China's Guangdong Province saw installation of its E12 immersed tube. About 2,000 km away, the E9 immersed tube of the Dalian Bay Undersea Tunnel in Dalian, north China's Liaoning Province was also connected on the same day. This marks another world record in cross-sea tunnel construction after the two CCCC-undertaken projects saw installation of an immersed tube respectively on the same date in December last year.

Weighing 60,000 tons, the E9 immersed tube has a length of 180 m, width of 33.4 m and height of 9.7 m. Installation of the immersed tube took up nearly 14 hours. It brings the total undersea section constructed to 1,575 m, meaning the immersed tunnel construction has been half done. The Dalian Bay Undersea Tunnel will be a new south-north expressway in Dalian, which is expected to greatly help ease the traffic congestion of the city after completion.