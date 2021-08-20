China Communications Construction : Karachi Deepwater Port Container Terminal Storage Yard an...

The storage yard of the CHEC-undertaken Karachi Deepwater Port Container Terminal Storage Yard and House-building Project Phase 2 in Pakistan has been delivered to South Asia Pakistan Terminals (SAPT). The project is an expansion of the first phase, mainly to build the automated container yard. ZPMC provided 11 automated wheel cranes for the yard. The project is the largest deep-water port terminal in Pakistan, with a 1,500-meter-long frontage and 468,000 sq m of storage area. The port area is designed with an annual throughput of 3.1 million TEUs, which will benefit Pakistan's trade development.