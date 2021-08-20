Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Communications Construction Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1800   CNE1000002F5

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED

(1800)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China Communications Construction : Karachi Deepwater Port Container Terminal Storage Yard an...

08/20/2021 | 04:14am EDT
The storage yard of the CHEC-undertaken Karachi Deepwater Port Container Terminal Storage Yard and House-building Project Phase 2 in Pakistan has been delivered to South Asia Pakistan Terminals (SAPT). The project is an expansion of the first phase, mainly to build the automated container yard. ZPMC provided 11 automated wheel cranes for the yard. The project is the largest deep-water port terminal in Pakistan, with a 1,500-meter-long frontage and 468,000 sq m of storage area. The port area is designed with an annual throughput of 3.1 million TEUs, which will benefit Pakistan's trade development.

Disclaimer

CCCC - China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 695 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2021 19 647 M 3 022 M 3 022 M
Net Debt 2021 293 B 45 016 M 45 016 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,67x
Yield 2021 6,94%
Capitalization 95 549 M 14 712 M 14 696 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 133 294
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Communications Construction Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,23 CNY
Average target price 4,28 CNY
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Huai Wang President & Executive Director
Hong Biao Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Sen Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tong Zhou Wang Chairman
Long Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED15.52%14 712
VINCI11.37%61 580
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED26.73%30 860
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.43%30 804
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.87%21 492
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.14%18 977