  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Communications Construction Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    1800   CNE1000002F5

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED

(1800)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Communications Construction : Smart container terminal with zero carbon emissions put i...

10/22/2021 | 02:24am EDT
A smart container terminal with zero carbon emissions has been put into operation recently in section C of the Beijiang Port Area in north China's Tianjin Port. The smart zero-carbon terminal, designed and constructed by CCCC, has three 200,000-ton berths, a coastline of 1,100 meters and a designed annual throughput of 2.5 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers. Equipped with a number of China's cutting-edge technologies, the container terminal can realize full automation and intelligence, while achieving zero carbon emissions, throughout its operation process.

Disclaimer

CCCC - China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 715 B 112 B 112 B
Net income 2021 21 197 M 3 313 M 3 313 M
Net Debt 2021 292 B 45 658 M 45 658 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,79x
Yield 2021 6,59%
Capitalization 105 B 16 421 M 16 407 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 133 294
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Communications Construction Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,42 CNY
Average target price 4,62 CNY
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Huai Wang President & Executive Director
Hong Biao Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Sen Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tong Zhou Wang Chairman
Long Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED24.18%16 421
VINCI12.17%61 167
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED40.24%33 914
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.83%30 643
FERROVIAL, S.A.18.67%22 956
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.85%19 492