China Communications Construction : Smart container terminal with zero carbon emissions put i...

A smart container terminal with zero carbon emissions has been put into operation recently in section C of the Beijiang Port Area in north China's Tianjin Port. The smart zero-carbon terminal, designed and constructed by CCCC, has three 200,000-ton berths, a coastline of 1,100 meters and a designed annual throughput of 2.5 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers. Equipped with a number of China's cutting-edge technologies, the container terminal can realize full automation and intelligence, while achieving zero carbon emissions, throughout its operation process.