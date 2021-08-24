China Communications Construction : The Lhasa-Nagqu Expressway opens to traffic

World's highest expressway has been opened to traffic. The Lhasa-Nagqu Expressway connecting Lhasa and the city of Nagqu in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region went into operation on Aug. 21, with the opening of the final 227-km section between Nagqu and Yangbajain. CCCC constructed some 85 km of the section. The Yangbajain-Lhasa section of the expressway came into service in October last year.

The Lhasa-Nagqu Expressway is a section of the G6 Beijing-Lhasa Expressway, with a total length of 295 km and an average elevation of 4,500 meters, making it the world's highest expressway. It is also the first expressway linking Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet, and the northern Tibet grassland. The expressway will shorten the driving time between Lhasa and Nagqu from more than six to three hours, which will significantly enlarge the transport capacity, improve the level of security of the corridor connecting Tibet with northwest China's Qinghai Province and boost the regional economic development.