  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Communications Construction Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1800   CNE1000002F5

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED

(1800)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Communications Construction : The Lhasa-Nagqu Expressway opens to traffic

08/24/2021 | 11:34pm EDT
World's highest expressway has been opened to traffic. The Lhasa-Nagqu Expressway connecting Lhasa and the city of Nagqu in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region went into operation on Aug. 21, with the opening of the final 227-km section between Nagqu and Yangbajain. CCCC constructed some 85 km of the section. The Yangbajain-Lhasa section of the expressway came into service in October last year.

The Lhasa-Nagqu Expressway is a section of the G6 Beijing-Lhasa Expressway, with a total length of 295 km and an average elevation of 4,500 meters, making it the world's highest expressway. It is also the first expressway linking Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet, and the northern Tibet grassland. The expressway will shorten the driving time between Lhasa and Nagqu from more than six to three hours, which will significantly enlarge the transport capacity, improve the level of security of the corridor connecting Tibet with northwest China's Qinghai Province and boost the regional economic development.

Disclaimer

CCCC - China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 03:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 690 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2021 19 647 M 3 036 M 3 036 M
Net Debt 2021 302 B 46 723 M 46 723 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,61x
Yield 2021 7,11%
Capitalization 93 564 M 14 458 M 14 459 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 133 294
Free-Float 41,3%
Technical analysis trends CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,15 CNY
Average target price 4,37 CNY
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Huai Wang President & Executive Director
Hong Biao Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Sen Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tong Zhou Wang Chairman
Long Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED13.13%14 571
VINCI11.53%61 065
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.24%29 977
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED24.88%29 960
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.87%21 399
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.38%18 575