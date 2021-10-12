Log in
    1800   CNE1000002F5

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED

(1800)
China Communications Construction : The Phase III Road Restoration Project of Htar and Kulyab...

10/12/2021 | 04:22am EDT
The Phase III Road Restoration Project of Htar and Kulyab have been opened to traffic recently in Tajikistan. The CRBC-undertaken project mainly includes the urban road restoration and reconstruction of the two cities and the Road Restoration Project of Kulyab-Muminabad. The whole line of the project is about 59.23 km long.

During this global health crisis, while implementing strict prevention measures, the project staff overcome multiple difficulties and challenges, and ensured orderly progress of the project. The completion of the project will greatly improve the road conditions in southern Tajikistan, enhance people's living standards and promote the economic development of the country.

Disclaimer

CCCC - China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 723 B 112 B 112 B
Net income 2021 21 197 M 3 285 M 3 285 M
Net Debt 2021 292 B 45 270 M 45 270 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,89x
Yield 2021 6,35%
Capitalization 111 B 17 201 M 17 194 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 133 294
Free-Float 41,4%
Managers and Directors
Hai Huai Wang President & Executive Director
Hong Biao Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Sen Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tong Zhou Wang Chairman
Long Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED27.76%17 201
VINCI11.52%60 300
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.33%31 964
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%31 410
FERROVIAL, S.A.15.89%22 263
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.83%19 905