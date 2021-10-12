China Communications Construction : The Phase III Road Restoration Project of Htar and Kulyab...

The Phase III Road Restoration Project of Htar and Kulyab have been opened to traffic recently in Tajikistan. The CRBC-undertaken project mainly includes the urban road restoration and reconstruction of the two cities and the Road Restoration Project of Kulyab-Muminabad. The whole line of the project is about 59.23 km long.

During this global health crisis, while implementing strict prevention measures, the project staff overcome multiple difficulties and challenges, and ensured orderly progress of the project. The completion of the project will greatly improve the road conditions in southern Tajikistan, enhance people's living standards and promote the economic development of the country.