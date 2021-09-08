Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Communications Construction Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    1800   CNE1000002F5

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED

(1800)
  Report
China Communications Construction : World's largest pile driving barge launched

09/08/2021 | 02:42am EDT
World's largest 140-meter-class pile driving barge Yihang Jinzhuang-1, developed and manufactured by CCCC, was launched in east China's Jiangsu recently. The barge, equipped with intelligent and digital technologies, has entered commissioning, a step closer to delivery.

Disclaimer

CCCC - China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 723 B 112 B 112 B
Net income 2021 20 404 M 3 157 M 3 157 M
Net Debt 2021 281 B 43 461 M 43 461 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,12x
Yield 2021 5,90%
Capitalization 127 B 19 606 M 19 611 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 133 294
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Communications Construction Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,81 CNY
Average target price 4,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Huai Wang President & Executive Director
Hong Biao Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Sen Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tong Zhou Wang Chairman
Long Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED36.72%19 606
VINCI11.60%61 902
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.63%33 451
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED30.51%32 568
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED21.06%22 263
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.40%21 600