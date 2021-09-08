China Communications Construction : World's largest pile driving barge launched

World's largest 140-meter-class pile driving barge Yihang Jinzhuang-1, developed and manufactured by CCCC, was launched in east China's Jiangsu recently. The barge, equipped with intelligent and digital technologies, has entered commissioning, a step closer to delivery.
