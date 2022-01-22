China Communications Media : Announce the balance of AR and circumstance of recollection,financial ratios on the Consolidated F/S of 20211231 and the estimate cashflow in the upcoming 3M
01/22/2022 | 01:24am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/22
Time of announcement
14:13:07
Subject
Announce the balance of AR and circumstance of
recollection,financial ratios on the Consolidated F/S of
20211231 and the estimate cashflow in the upcoming 3M
Date of events
2022/01/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/22
2.Company name:China Communications Media Group Co.Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
I. This event was processed pursuant to Letter, Letter No.
Cheng-Kuei-Chien-Tzi No. 1060200599. Announce the proportion of the balance
of the accounts receivable in asset and share capital, not overdue and
overdue balance on the Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company as
of December,as well as the collected amount and balance of allowance for
bad debt in December.
Unit: NTD1,000
Item/Date As of 2021/12/31
Balance of accounts receivable 7,940
Percentage in asset 28.81%
Percentage in share capital 6.35%
Not overdue amount 9,127
Overdue amount 19,024
Collected amount in December 2,786
Balance of allowance for bad debt 20,211
of the current month
II. This event was processed pursuant to Letter, Letter No.
Cheng-Kuei-Chien-Tzi No.1080200581. Announce the debt ratio, current ratio,
quick ratio on the self-settled Consolidated Financial Statement of the
Company and the estimate of cash income/expenditure in the upcoming three
months
(1) Self-settled debt ratio, current ratio, quick ratio
Item/Date As of 2021/12/31
Self-settled current ratio 158.39%
Self-settled quick ratio 121.59%
Self-settled debt ratio 62.98%
(2) Estimate of cash income/expenditure in the upcoming 3 months
(unit: NTD1,000)
Item/Month January 2022 February 2022 March 2022
Beginning balance 16,293 15,572 14,891
Cash inflow 2,403 2,428 2,403
Cash outflow 3,124 3,109 3,141
Cash balance 15,572 14,891 14,153
6.Countermeasures:Report pursuant to regulations
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
China Communications Media Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 06:23:04 UTC.