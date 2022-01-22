China Communications Media : Announce the balance of AR and circumstance of recollection,financial ratios on the Consolidated F/S of 20211231 and the estimate cashflow in the upcoming 3M

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/22 2.Company name:China Communications Media Group Co.Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: I. This event was processed pursuant to Letter, Letter No. Cheng-Kuei-Chien-Tzi No. 1060200599. Announce the proportion of the balance of the accounts receivable in asset and share capital, not overdue and overdue balance on the Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company as of December,as well as the collected amount and balance of allowance for bad debt in December. Unit: NTD1,000 Item/Date As of 2021/12/31 Balance of accounts receivable 7,940 Percentage in asset 28.81% Percentage in share capital 6.35% Not overdue amount 9,127 Overdue amount 19,024 Collected amount in December 2,786 Balance of allowance for bad debt 20,211 of the current month II. This event was processed pursuant to Letter, Letter No. Cheng-Kuei-Chien-Tzi No.1080200581. Announce the debt ratio, current ratio, quick ratio on the self-settled Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company and the estimate of cash income/expenditure in the upcoming three months (1) Self-settled debt ratio, current ratio, quick ratio Item/Date As of 2021/12/31 Self-settled current ratio 158.39% Self-settled quick ratio 121.59% Self-settled debt ratio 62.98% (2) Estimate of cash income/expenditure in the upcoming 3 months (unit: NTD1,000) Item/Month January 2022 February 2022 March 2022 Beginning balance 16,293 15,572 14,891 Cash inflow 2,403 2,428 2,403 Cash outflow 3,124 3,109 3,141 Cash balance 15,572 14,891 14,153 6.Countermeasures:Report pursuant to regulations 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None