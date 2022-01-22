Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6404   KYG211281061

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.

(6404)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Communications Media : Announce the balance of AR and circumstance of recollection,financial ratios on the Consolidated F/S of 20211231 and the estimate cashflow in the upcoming 3M

01/22/2022 | 01:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/22 Time of announcement 14:13:07
Subject 
 Announce the balance of AR and circumstance of
recollection,financial ratios on the Consolidated F/S of
20211231 and the estimate cashflow in the upcoming 3M
Date of events 2022/01/22 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/22
2.Company name:China Communications Media Group Co.Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
I. This event was processed pursuant to Letter, Letter No.
Cheng-Kuei-Chien-Tzi No. 1060200599.  Announce the proportion of the balance
of the accounts receivable in asset and share capital, not overdue and
overdue balance on the Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company as
of December,as well as the collected amount and balance of allowance for
bad debt in December.
                                 Unit: NTD1,000
Item/Date                      As of 2021/12/31
Balance of accounts receivable           7,940
Percentage in asset                     28.81%
Percentage in share capital              6.35%
Not overdue amount                       9,127
Overdue amount                          19,024
Collected amount in December             2,786
Balance of allowance for bad debt       20,211
of the current month

II. This event was processed pursuant to Letter, Letter No.
Cheng-Kuei-Chien-Tzi No.1080200581. Announce the debt ratio, current ratio,
quick ratio on the self-settled Consolidated Financial Statement of the
Company and the estimate of cash income/expenditure in the upcoming three
months
(1) Self-settled debt ratio, current ratio, quick ratio
Item/Date                      As of 2021/12/31
Self-settled current ratio             158.39%
Self-settled quick ratio               121.59%
Self-settled debt ratio                 62.98%

(2) Estimate of cash income/expenditure in the upcoming 3 months
(unit: NTD1,000)
Item/Month          January 2022  February 2022   March 2022
Beginning balance         16,293      15,572        14,891
Cash inflow                2,403       2,428         2,403
Cash outflow               3,124       3,109         3,141
Cash balance              15,572      14,891        14,153

6.Countermeasures:Report pursuant to regulations
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

China Communications Media Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.
01:24aCHINA COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA : Announce the balance of AR and circumstance of recollection,f..
PU
01/21CHINA COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA : Announce the resolution of the board of directors of the comp..
PU
2021China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quart..
CI
2021China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quar..
CI
2021China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd. Announces Elected the General Manager
CI
2021China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd. Announces Members of Compensation Committee ..
CI
2021China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd. Announces Members of Audit Committee of the ..
CI
2021China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd. Approves Executive Appointments
CI
2021China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 115 M 4,15 M 4,15 M
Net income 2020 -52,3 M -1,89 M -1,89 M
Net cash 2020 24,4 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 299 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart CHINA COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shang-Yung Chang General Manager, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Shangyong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chia Chi Chen Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Wei Chun Lin Chairman
Hsin Yi Chuang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.7.22%11
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.32%2 222 587
SEA LIMITED-30.98%86 769
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-25.78%71 529
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-13.84%67 255
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.69%46 539