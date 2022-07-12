Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6404   KYG211281061

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.

(6404)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-29
16.50 TWD   -7.30%
02:34aCHINA COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA : Announcement that the private common stock failed to complete the payment and plans to reconvene the board of directors
PU
06/17CHINA COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA : Announce the balance of AR and circumstance of recollection,financial ratios on the Consolidated F/S of 20220531 and the estimate cashflow in the upcoming 3M
PU
06/08CHINA COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA : Major Resolutions of TCC 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Communications Media : Announcement that the private common stock failed to complete the payment and plans to reconvene the board of directors

07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/12 Time of announcement 14:25:19
Subject 
 Announcement that the private common stock failed
to complete the payment and plans to reconvene the board
of directors
Date of events 2022/07/12 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12
2.Company name:China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The board of directors of the company previously resolved on
June 28, 2022 to deal with the pricing of private ordinary
shares for cash capital increase and related matters.
Since the full payment of shares cannot be completed within
15 days from the pricing date, it is planned to reconvene the
board of directors for the relevant private placement procedures.
6.Countermeasures:The company intends to reconvene the board of directors
to resolve matters related to private placement pricing operations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

China Communications Media Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
