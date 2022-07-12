China Communications Media : Announcement that the private common stock failed to complete the payment and plans to reconvene the board of directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12 2.Company name:China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: The board of directors of the company previously resolved on June 28, 2022 to deal with the pricing of private ordinary shares for cash capital increase and related matters. Since the full payment of shares cannot be completed within 15 days from the pricing date, it is planned to reconvene the board of directors for the relevant private placement procedures. 6.Countermeasures:The company intends to reconvene the board of directors to resolve matters related to private placement pricing operations. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None