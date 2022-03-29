Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6404   KYG211281061

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.

(6404)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

China Communications Media : Company's status of Dividend Appropriation

03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/29 Time of announcement 14:02:16
Subject 
 Company's status of Dividend Appropriation
Date of events 2022/03/29 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/29
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NTD $10.0000

Disclaimer

China Communications Media Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 115 M 3,98 M 3,98 M
Net income 2020 -52,3 M -1,81 M -1,81 M
Net cash 2020 24,4 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 280 M 9,71 M 9,71 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart CHINA COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Communications Media Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shang-Yung Chang General Manager, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Shangyong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chia Chi Chen Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Wei Chun Lin Chairman
Hsin Yi Chuang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.0.52%10
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-7.62%2 276 648
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.71%72 043
SEA LIMITED-47.71%65 252
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-14.62%64 907
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.80%48 825