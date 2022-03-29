China Communications Media : Consolidated FS Passed in the Board of Directors' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/03/29 2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/29 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):32,541 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,559 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):-50,995 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):-33,112 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):-33,154 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):-34,645 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):-2.41 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):35,762 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):24,703 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):11,059 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None