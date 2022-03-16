China Conch Venture : (1) PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF THE SHARES OF CHINA CONCH ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION HOLDINGS LIMITED ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED BY WAY OF INTRODUCTION (2) DECLARATION OF CONDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION IN SPECIE (3) BOOK CLOSURE DATE AND RECORD DATE (4) EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE LISTING BY WAY OF INTRODUCTION OF CONCH ENVIRONMENT SHARES AND (5) EXPECTED ISSUE OF THE LISTING DOCUMENT OF CHINA CONCH ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION HOLDINGS LIMITED
03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
China Conch Venture Holdings Limited
中 國 海 螺 創 業 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 586)
(1) PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF
THE SHARES OF CHINA CONCH ENVIRONMENT
PROTECTION HOLDINGS LIMITED ON THE MAIN BOARD OF
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
BY WAY OF INTRODUCTION
DECLARATION OF CONDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION IN SPECIE
BOOK CLOSURE DATE AND RECORD DATE
EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE LISTING BY WAY OF INTRODUCTION OF CONCH ENVIRONMENT SHARES
AND
EXPECTED ISSUE OF THE LISTING DOCUMENT OF CHINA CONCH ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION HOLDINGS LIMITED
References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 28 September 2021, 4 March 2022 and 7 March 2022 in relation to the Proposed Spin-off and separate listing of the Conch Environment Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange by way of introduction to be implemented through a distribution in specie by the Company of all the Conch Environment Shares to the Qualifying Shareholders.
DECLARATION OF CONDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION IN SPECIE
The Company announces that the Proposed Spin-off has been approved by the Board. On 16 March 2022, the Board declared a conditional distribution in specie of all the issued Conch Environment Shares held by the Company, representing all the issued shares of Conch Environment, to the Qualifying Shareholders. The Distribution is conditional upon the Listing Committee granting the approval for the listing by way of introduction of, and permission to deal in, the Conch Environment Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and such approval not having been revoked prior to 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Listing Date. If this condition is not satisfied, the Distribution will not be made, and the Proposed Spin-off will not take place.
BOOK CLOSURE DATE AND RECORD DATE
The record date for determining entitlements to the Distribution will be on Wednesday, 23 March 2022. For the purpose of determining entitlements to the Distribution, the register of members of the Company will be closed on Wednesday, 23 March 2022. All transfers of shares of the Company, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 in order to qualify for the Distribution.
EXPECTED ISSUE OF THE LISTING DOCUMENT OF CONCH ENVIRONMENT
The Listing Document in relation to the Proposed Spin-off expected to be issued by Conch Environment on or around Tuesday, 22 March 2022 will be despatched to the Registered Shareholders (subject to any legal restrictions under the applicable laws of the relevant jurisdictions where they are located or residing and/or the requirements of the relevant regulatory bodies or stock exchanges in those jurisdictions). It will also be available on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk, on Conch Environment's website at www.conchhuanbao.com and on the Company's website at www.conchventure.com. Copies of the Listing Document will also be available at the offices of the joint sponsors of the proposed listing of Conch Environment, details of which are expected to be announced by Conch Environment on or around Tuesday, 22 March 2022.
The listing of the Conch Environment Shares pursuant to the Proposed Spin-off is subject to, among other things, the granting by the Listing Committee for the listing by way of introduction of, and permission to deal in, the Conch Environment Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and the final decision of the board of Conch Environment. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Proposed Spin-off will take place or as to when it may take place. If the Proposed Spin-off does not proceed for any reason, the Distribution will not be made. Shareholders and other investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any person who is in doubt about his/her/its position or any action to be taken is recommended to consult his/her/its own professional adviser(s).
INTRODUCTION
DECLARATION OF CONDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION IN SPECIE
The Company announces that the Proposed Spin-off has been approved by the Board. On 16 March 2022, the Board declared a conditional distribution in specie of all the issued Conch Environment Shares held by the Company, representing all the issued shares of Conch Environment, to the Qualifying Shareholders.
Condition to the Distribution
The Distribution is conditional upon the Listing Committee granting the approval for the listing by way of introduction of, and permission to deal in, the Conch Environment Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and such approval not having been revoked prior to 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Listing Date. If this condition is not satisfied, the Distribution will not be made, and the Proposed Spin-off will not take place.
Entitlement of Qualifying Shareholders
If the Distribution becomes unconditional, it will be satisfied wholly by way of a distribution in specie of an aggregate of 1,826,765,059 Conch Environment Shares held by the Company, representing all the issued shares of Conch Environment, to the Qualifying Shareholders, in proportion to their respective shareholdings in the Company on the Record Date. Pursuant to the Distribution, the Qualifying Shareholders will be entitled to one Conch Environment Share for every one Share held on the Record Date.
Non-Qualifying Shareholder(s)
The distribution of the Conch Environment Shares under the Distribution to certain Shareholders may be subject to laws of jurisdictions outside Hong Kong. Shareholders and Beneficial Shareholders whose addresses registered in the register of members of the Company are in/or who are located or residing in jurisdictions other than Hong Kong should inform themselves about and observe all legal and regulatory requirements applicable to them. It is the responsibility of Shareholders and Beneficial Shareholders to satisfy themselves as to the full observance of the laws of the relevant jurisdictions applicable to them in connection with the Distribution, including obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required, or compliance with any other necessary formalities and payment of any issue, transfer or other taxes due in such jurisdictions. Overseas Shareholders and Beneficial Shareholders should consult their professional advisers if they are in any doubt as to the potential applicability of, or consequences under, any provision of law or regulation or judicial or regulatory decisions or interpretations in any jurisdiction, territory or locality therein or thereof and, in particular, whether there will be any restriction or prohibition on the receipt, acquisition, retention, disposal or otherwise with respect to the Conch Environment Shares.
The Non-Qualifying Shareholders will be entitled to the Distribution but will not receive any Conch Environment Share. The Conch Environment Shares which the Non-Qualifying Shareholder(s) would otherwise receive pursuant to the Distribution will be sold by the Company on their behalf on the market as soon as reasonably practicable following the commencement of dealings in the Conch Environment Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The aggregate proceeds of such sale (net of expenses and taxes) will be paid to the relevant Non-Qualifying Shareholder(s) (in proportion to his/her/their respective shareholdings in the Company as at the Record Date) in Hong Kong dollars in full satisfaction of the relevant Conch Environment Shares which they would otherwise receive pursuant to the Distribution, provided that if the amount that a Non-Qualifying Shareholder would be entitled to receive is less than HK$100, such sum will be retained for the benefit of the Company. Such payment of net proceeds to the Non-Qualifying Shareholder(s) is expected to be made on or around 29 April 2022.
Please refer to the Listing Document for further details in respect of the Non-Qualifying Shareholder(s). The availability of the Listing Document is set out in the paragraph headed ''Expected Issue of the Listing Document of Conch Environment'' below.
PRC STOCK CONNECT INVESTORS
According to the ''Stock Connect Shareholding Search'' available on the Stock Exchange's website (www.hkexnews.hk), as at 13 March 2022, China Clear held 229,694,000 Shares, representing 12.57% of the total issued Shares. China Clear is a CCASS Participant with HKSCC Nominees Limited.
The Board and the board of Conch Environment have made the relevant enquiries and have been advised by the PRC legal advisers of Conch Environment that the PRC Stock Connect Investors may hold Conch Environment Shares pursuant to the Distribution through China Clear. In addition, according to the PRC legal advisers of Conch Environment, pursuant to the Shanghai Stock Exchange Measures for the Implementation of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect 《( 上海證券交易所滬港通業務實施辦法》and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Measures for the Implementation of Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect《深圳證券交易所深港通業務實施辦法》), the PRC Stock Connect Investors (or the relevant China Clear participants, as the case may be) whose stock accounts in China Clear are credited with the Conch Environment Shares may only sell them on the Stock Exchange under the Shanghai Stock Connect and the Shenzhen Stock Connect.
PRC Stock Connect Investors should seek advice from their intermediaries (including brokers, custodians, nominees or China Clear participants) and/or other professional advisers for details of the logistical arrangements as required by China Clear.
BOOK CLOSURE DATE AND RECORD DATE
The record date for determining entitlements to the Distribution will be on Wednesday, 23 March 2022. For the purpose of determining entitlements to the Distribution, the register of members of the Company will be closed on Wednesday, 23 March 2022. All transfers of shares of the Company, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 in order to qualify for the Distribution.
EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE LISTING BY WAY OF INTRODUCTION OF CONCH ENVIRONMENT SHARES
As the Distribution was declared by the Board on Wednesday, 16 March 2022, the current expected timetable for the Distribution and the Listing is as follows:
Event Date
Last day of dealings in Shares on a cum-entitlement basis . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 18 March 2022 First day of dealings in Shares on an ex-entitlement basis . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 21 March 2022
