DECLARATION OF CONDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION IN SPECIE

The Company announces that the Proposed Spin-off has been approved by the Board. On 16 March 2022, the Board declared a conditional distribution in specie of all the issued Conch Environment Shares held by the Company, representing all the issued shares of Conch Environment, to the Qualifying Shareholders. The Distribution is conditional upon the Listing Committee granting the approval for the listing by way of introduction of, and permission to deal in, the Conch Environment Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and such approval not having been revoked prior to 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Listing Date. If this condition is not satisfied, the Distribution will not be made, and the Proposed Spin-off will not take place.

BOOK CLOSURE DATE AND RECORD DATE

The record date for determining entitlements to the Distribution will be on Wednesday, 23 March 2022. For the purpose of determining entitlements to the Distribution, the register of members of the Company will be closed on Wednesday, 23 March 2022. All transfers of shares of the Company, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 in order to qualify for the Distribution.

EXPECTED ISSUE OF THE LISTING DOCUMENT OF CONCH ENVIRONMENT

The Listing Document in relation to the Proposed Spin-off expected to be issued by Conch Environment on or around Tuesday, 22 March 2022 will be despatched to the Registered Shareholders (subject to any legal restrictions under the applicable laws of the relevant jurisdictions where they are located or residing and/or the requirements of the relevant regulatory bodies or stock exchanges in those jurisdictions). It will also be available on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk, on Conch Environment's website at www.conchhuanbao.com and on the Company's website at www.conchventure.com. Copies of the Listing Document will also be available at the offices of the joint sponsors of the proposed listing of Conch Environment, details of which are expected to be announced by Conch Environment on or around Tuesday, 22 March 2022.

The listing of the Conch Environment Shares pursuant to the Proposed Spin-off is subject to, among other things, the granting by the Listing Committee for the listing by way of introduction of, and permission to deal in, the Conch Environment Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and the final decision of the board of Conch Environment. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Proposed Spin-off will take place or as to when it may take place. If the Proposed Spin-off does not proceed for any reason, the Distribution will not be made. Shareholders and other investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any person who is in doubt about his/her/its position or any action to be taken is recommended to consult his/her/its own professional adviser(s).