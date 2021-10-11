Log in
    586   KYG2116J1085

CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(586)
  Report
China Conch Venture : APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES AND WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES

10/11/2021 | 09:52am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited

中 國 海 螺 創 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 586)

APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES AND

WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES

APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that Mr. Chen Xingqiang (''Mr. Chen'') together with Ms. Chan Wai Ling (''Ms. Chan'') have been appointed as the joint company secretaries of the Company (each a ''Joint Company Secretary'') with effect from 11 October 2021.

The biographical details of Mr. Chen and Ms. Chan are set out below:

Mr. Chen

Mr. Chen has over 15 years of experience in finance and management. Mr. Chen joined Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited* (安徽海螺水泥股份有限公司, a company whose H shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') (stock code: 914) and A shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600585)) in July 2005. He subsequently joined the Company in 2013. He served as the deputy head of the finance department of the Company from August 2013 to April 2018, and he has been serving as the head of the finance department of the Company and the chief financial officer of the Company since April 2018 and December 2020, respectively. He is responsible for the day-to-day financial work, such as the management of the budget and financial reporting of the Company, and handling listing compliance matters of the Group.

Mr. Chen graduated from Xi'an Technological University (西安工業大學) in 2005, majoring in accounting. He obtained the intermediate accounting professional qualification issued by Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and Ministry of Finance in the People's Republic of China in 2020.

Ms. Chan

Ms. Chan is a director of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specialising in integrated business, corporate and investor services. Ms. Chan has over 20 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field. She has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies as well as multinational, private and offshore companies. Ms. Chan is also the company secretary or a joint company secretary of six companies listed on the Stock Exchange, namely, Razer Inc. (stock code: 1337), IMAX China Holding, Inc. (stock code: 1970), Greenway Mining Group Limited (stock code: 2133), Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (stock code: 1876), China Feihe Limited (stock code: 6186) and Kindstar Globalgene Technology, Inc. (stock code: 9960).

Ms. Chan is a Chartered Secretary, a Chartered Governance Professional and a Fellow of both The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries) and The Chartered Governance Institute (formerly known as The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators) in the United Kingdom. Ms. Chan holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degree in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London.

WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES

Pursuant to Rule 8.17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules''), a listed issuer must appoint a company secretary who satisfies the requirements under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules. Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules provides that a listed issuer must appoint as its company secretary an individual who, in the opinion of the Stock Exchange, is capable of discharging the functions of company secretary of the listed issuer by virtue of his/her academic or professional qualifications or relevant experience.

Mr. Chen currently does not possess the qualifications of a company secretary as required under Note 1 to Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules, however, the Company is of the view that Mr. Chen is capable of discharging the functions of a company secretary by virtue of his qualifications and relevant experience with the Group set out in this announcement above.

Ms. Chan possesses the qualifications of a company secretary as required under Note 1 to Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules. Based on the qualifications and work experience of Mr. Chen and the expected assistance by Ms. Chan, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for, and the Stock Exchange has granted, a waiver (the ''Waiver'') from strict compliance with the requirements under Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules with respect to the appointment of Mr. Chen as a Joint Company Secretary for a period of three years from the date of such appointment (i.e. 11 October 2021) (the ''Waiver Period''). The Waiver is granted on the conditions that (i) Mr. Chen must be assisted by Ms. Chan throughout the Waiver Period; and (ii) the Waiver can be revoked if there are material breaches of the Listing Rules by the Company. Before the end of the Waiver Period, the Company must demonstrate and seek the Stock Exchange's confirmation that Mr. Chen, having had the benefit of Ms. Chan's assistance during the Waiver Period, has attained the relevant

experience and is capable of discharging the functions of company secretary under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules, such that a further waiver will not be necessary. The Stock Exchange may withdraw or change the Waiver if the Company's situation changes.

The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Mr. Chen and Ms. Chan on their new appointment.

For and on behalf of the Board

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited

Guo Jingbin

Chairman

Anhui Province, China

11 October 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. JI Qinying (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. LI Jian and Mr. LI Daming as executive Directors; Mr. GUO Jingbin (Chairman), Mr. CHANG Zhangli and Mr. SHU Mao as non-executive Directors; and Mr. CHAN Chi On (alias Derek CHAN), Mr. CHAN Kai Wing and Mr. LAU Chi Wah, Alex as independent non-executive Directors.

  • English translation or transliteration of Chinese name for identification purpose only

