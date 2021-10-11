China Conch Venture : APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES AND WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES

Ms. Chan
Ms. Chan is a director of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specialising in integrated business, corporate and investor services. Ms. Chan has over 20 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field. She has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies as well as multinational, private and offshore companies. Ms. Chan is also the company secretary or a joint company secretary of six companies listed on the Stock Exchange, namely, Razer Inc. (stock code: 1337), IMAX China Holding, Inc. (stock code: 1970), Greenway Mining Group Limited (stock code: 2133), Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (stock code: 1876), China Feihe Limited (stock code: 6186) and Kindstar Globalgene Technology, Inc. (stock code: 9960).
Ms. Chan is a Chartered Secretary, a Chartered Governance Professional and a Fellow of both The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries) and The Chartered Governance Institute (formerly known as The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators) in the United Kingdom. Ms. Chan holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degree in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London.
WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES
Pursuant to Rule 8.17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules''), a listed issuer must appoint a company secretary who satisfies the requirements under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules. Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules provides that a listed issuer must appoint as its company secretary an individual who, in the opinion of the Stock Exchange, is capable of discharging the functions of company secretary of the listed issuer by virtue of his/her academic or professional qualifications or relevant experience.
Mr. Chen currently does not possess the qualifications of a company secretary as required under Note 1 to Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules, however, the Company is of the view that Mr. Chen is capable of discharging the functions of a company secretary by virtue of his qualifications and relevant experience with the Group set out in this announcement above.
Ms. Chan possesses the qualifications of a company secretary as required under Note 1 to Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules. Based on the qualifications and work experience of Mr. Chen and the expected assistance by Ms. Chan, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for, and the Stock Exchange has granted, a waiver (the ''Waiver'') from strict compliance with the requirements under Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules with respect to the appointment of Mr. Chen as a Joint Company Secretary for a period of three years from the date of such appointment (i.e. 11 October 2021) (the ''Waiver Period''). The Waiver is granted on the conditions that (i) Mr. Chen must be assisted by Ms. Chan throughout the Waiver Period; and (ii) the Waiver can be revoked if there are material breaches of the Listing Rules by the Company. Before the end of the Waiver Period, the Company must demonstrate and seek the Stock Exchange's confirmation that Mr. Chen, having had the benefit of Ms. Chan's assistance during the Waiver Period, has attained the relevant