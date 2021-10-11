China Conch Venture : APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES AND WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited

中 國 海 螺 創 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 586)

APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES AND

WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES

APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that Mr. Chen Xingqiang (''Mr. Chen'') together with Ms. Chan Wai Ling (''Ms. Chan'') have been appointed as the joint company secretaries of the Company (each a ''Joint Company Secretary'') with effect from 11 October 2021.

The biographical details of Mr. Chen and Ms. Chan are set out below:

Mr. Chen

Mr. Chen has over 15 years of experience in finance and management. Mr. Chen joined Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited* (安徽海螺水泥股份有限公司, a company whose H shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') (stock code: 914) and A shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600585)) in July 2005. He subsequently joined the Company in 2013. He served as the deputy head of the finance department of the Company from August 2013 to April 2018, and he has been serving as the head of the finance department of the Company and the chief financial officer of the Company since April 2018 and December 2020, respectively. He is responsible for the day-to-day financial work, such as the management of the budget and financial reporting of the Company, and handling listing compliance matters of the Group.

Mr. Chen graduated from Xi'an Technological University (西安工業大學) in 2005, majoring in accounting. He obtained the intermediate accounting professional qualification issued by Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and Ministry of Finance in the People's Republic of China in 2020.