China Conch Venture : CHANGE OF VENUE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 24 JUNE 2022

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited

中 國 海 螺 創 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 586)

CHANGE OF VENUE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 24 JUNE 2022

References are made to the circular (the ''Circular'') and notice of annual general meeting (the ''Notice'') of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') both dated 27 April 2022 and the accompanying form of proxy (the ''Proxy Form'') in relation to the annual general meeting of the Company (the ''AGM'') which was initially scheduled to be held at First Meeting Room, 2/F, Office Building of Conch Venture Environmental Protection Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.* (海螺創業環保科技(上海)有限公司), No. 18, Lane 928, Yumin South Road, Jiading District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 24 June 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Shanghai, the PRC and the pandemic controlling measures which are or may be implemented, the Board hereby announces that the venue of the AGM will be changed to Conference Room 582, Conch

International Conference Center, No. 1011 Jiuhua South Road, Yijiang District, Wuhu City, Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China.

Save for the change of venue of the AGM, all the information set out in the Circular, the Notice and the Proxy Form, including, among others, the date and the time of the AGM, the book closure period for the register of members and the resolutions to be considered at the AGM, remains unchanged. The Proxy Form remains valid for the AGM and the Shareholders are not required to re-submit the Proxy Form if they have already done so.

The Company reminds all Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the AGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. Shareholders may exercise their right to vote at the AGM by appointing the chairman of the AGM as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the AGM instead of attending the AGM in person, by completing and returning the Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon.

Should any Shareholders or their proxies choose to attend the AGM in person, they must comply with the policies and requirements of Anhui Province regarding the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic as updated from time to time. Attendees who do not comply with the pandemic prevention policies and requirements may be denied entry to the AGM venue, at the absolute discretion of the Company as permitted by law.