Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Conch Venture Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    586   KYG2116J1085

CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(586)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-09 am EDT
18.00 HKD   -1.42%
12:32pCHINA CONCH VENTURE : Change of venue of the annual general meeting to be held on 24 june 2022
PU
06/06CHINA CONCH VENTURE : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
06/02CHINA CONCH VENTURE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Conch Venture : CHANGE OF VENUE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 24 JUNE 2022

06/09/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited

中 國 海 螺 創 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 586)

CHANGE OF VENUE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 24 JUNE 2022

References are made to the circular (the ''Circular'') and notice of annual general meeting (the ''Notice'') of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') both dated 27 April 2022 and the accompanying form of proxy (the ''Proxy Form'') in relation to the annual general meeting of the Company (the ''AGM'') which was initially scheduled to be held at First Meeting Room, 2/F, Office Building of Conch Venture Environmental Protection Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.* (創業保科()有限公司), No. 18, Lane 928, Yumin South Road, Jiading District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 24 June 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Shanghai, the PRC and the pandemic controlling measures which are or may be implemented, the Board hereby announces that the venue of the AGM will be changed to Conference Room 582, Conch

International Conference Center, No. 1011 Jiuhua South Road, Yijiang District, Wuhu City, Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China.

Save for the change of venue of the AGM, all the information set out in the Circular, the Notice and the Proxy Form, including, among others, the date and the time of the AGM, the book closure period for the register of members and the resolutions to be considered at the AGM, remains unchanged. The Proxy Form remains valid for the AGM and the Shareholders are not required to re-submit the Proxy Form if they have already done so.

The Company reminds all Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the AGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. Shareholders may exercise their right to vote at the AGM by appointing the chairman of the AGM as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the AGM instead of attending the AGM in person, by completing and returning the Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon.

Should any Shareholders or their proxies choose to attend the AGM in person, they must comply with the policies and requirements of Anhui Province regarding the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic as updated from time to time. Attendees who do not comply with the pandemic prevention policies and requirements may be denied entry to the AGM venue, at the absolute discretion of the Company as permitted by law.

- 1 -

Due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Company may be required to change the AGM arrangements at short notice. Shareholders should check the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.conchventure.com) for further announcements and updates on the AGM arrangements.

Shareholders who intend to attend the AGM in person are advised to pay attention to the above-mentioned change of venue.

By Order of the Board

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited

CHEN Xingqiang

Joint Company Secretary

Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China

9 June 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. JI Qinying (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. LI Jian and Mr. LI Daming as executive Directors; Mr. GUO Jingbin (Chairman), Mr. SHU Mao and Mr. YU Kaijun as non-executive Directors; and Mr. CHAN Chi On (alias Derek CHAN), Mr. CHAN Kai Wing and Mr. LAU Chi Wah, Alex as independent non-executive Directors.

  • English translation or transliteration of Chinese name for identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 16:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:32pCHINA CONCH VENTURE : Change of venue of the annual general meeting to be held on 24 june ..
PU
06/06CHINA CONCH VENTURE : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
06/02CHINA CONCH VENTURE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
05/08China Conch Venture Seeks Regulatory Nod for Spinoff, Shanghai Listing of Waste-to-Ener..
MT
05/06China Conch Venture Proposes Spin-Off and Separate Listing of Cv Green Energy
CI
05/06China Conch Venture Holdings Limited agreed to Spin-Off unknown minority stake in Anhui..
CI
04/27CHINA CONCH VENTURE : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
04/27CHINA CONCH VENTURE : Form of proxy for the 2022 annual general meeting
PU
04/27CHINA CONCH VENTURE : Circular
PU
04/26CHINA CONCH VENTURE : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 525 M 1 126 M 1 126 M
Net income 2022 6 817 M 1 020 M 1 020 M
Net Debt 2022 15 839 M 2 370 M 2 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,25x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 28 229 M 4 224 M 4 224 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
EV / Sales 2023 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 7 090
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Conch Venture Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,55 CNY
Average target price 27,49 CNY
Spread / Average Target 76,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qin Ying Ji Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xing Qiang Chen Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Jing Bin Guo Non Executive Chairman
Chi On Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Wing Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-52.07%4 224
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-20.45%5 579
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.48.20%3 900
SUWEN ELECTRIC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-35.77%987
CADELER A/S-9.98%573
HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE9.26%425