CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-10 am EDT
17.70 HKD   -1.67%
CHINA CONCH VENTURE : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
06/09CHINA CONCH VENTURE : Change of venue of the annual general meeting to be held on 24 june 2022
PU
06/06CHINA CONCH VENTURE : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
China Conch Venture : Next Day Disclosure Return

06/12/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
FF304

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Instrument:

Equity issuer

Status:

New Submission

Name of Issuer:

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited

Date Submitted:

10 June 2022

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Main Board Rules (the "Main Board Listing Rules") / rule 17.27A of the GEM Rules (the "GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange")

Section I

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 11)

Yes

Stock code (if listed)

00586

Description

Issued shares as a %

Closing market price per

% discount(-)/

of existing number of

Issues of shares

Issue price per share

share of the immediately

premium of issue

No. of shares

issued shares before

(Notes 6 and 7)

(Notes 1 and 7)

preceding business day

price to market price

relevant share issue

(Note 5)

(Note 7)

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

Opening balance as at (Note 2) 06 June 2022

1,826,765,059

1).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

1,080,000

0.059 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

01 April 2022

2).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

87,500

0.0048 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

08 April 2022

3).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

2,300,000

0.13 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

11 April 2022

4).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

90,000

0.0049 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

12 April 2022

Page 1 of 6

v 1.2.4

FF304

5).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

60,000

0.0033 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

13

April 2022

6).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

290,000

0.016 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

14

April 2022

7).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

397,500

0.022 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

20

April 2022

8).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

270,000

0.015 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

21

April 2022

9).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

130,000

0.0071 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

22

April 2022

10).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

2,118,000

0.12 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

26

April 2022

11).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

326,500

0.018 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

27

April 2022

12).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

206,500

0.011 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

12

May 2022

13).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

942,000

0.052 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

27

May 2022

14).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

5,500

0.0003 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

30

May 2022

15).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

897,500

0.049 %

%

cancelled

Page 2 of 6

v 1.2.4

FF304

Date of changes

02 June 2022

16).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

2,584,000

0.14 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

06 June 2022

17).

Repurchase of shares (or other securities) but not

216,000

0.012 %

%

cancelled

Date of changes

10 June 2022

Closing balance as at (Note 8) 10 June 2022

1,826,765,059

Page 3 of 6

v 1.2.4

FF304

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each issue of securities as set out in Section I, it has been duly authorised by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 9)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for the listing imposed by the Main Board Listing Rules / GEM Listing Rules under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 10);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A or Monthly Return pursuant to Main Board Rule 13.25B / GEM Rule 17.27B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
  5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".
  6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and

Page 4 of 6

v 1.2.4

FF304

    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".
  2. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  4. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.
  5. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases.
  6. "Identical" means in this context:

the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

11. SEHK refers to Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Page 5 of 6

v 1.2.4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 18:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
