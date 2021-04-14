China Conch Venture : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PUBLICATION OF ANNOUNCEMENT ON NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING BY ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited

中 國 海 螺 創 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 586)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE PUBLICATION OF ANNOUNCEMENT ON

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

BY ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

This announcement is made by China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (''Company'', which together with its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.

As at the date of this announcement, the Group is indirectly interested in 49% equity interest in 海螺團有限責任公 (Anhui Conch Holdings Co. Ltd.*, ''Conch Holdings''), which in turn is interested in approximately 36.40% equity interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (''Conch Cement'', Hong Kong Stock Exchange stock code: 00914, Shanghai Stock Exchange stock code: 600585). As disclosed in the Company's annual results announcement for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 previously published, the Group derived a substantial portion of its profit for the two financial years ended 31 December 2019 and 2020 from its equity interests in Conch Holdings, an associate of the Company. During such years, the share of profit of Conch Holdings accounted for approximately 84.1% and 82.1% of the Group's profit, respectively.

Having taken into account the above factors, the board (''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that on

14 April 2021 Conch Cement published an announcement (''Cement Announcement'') giving notice of a board meeting of Conch Cement to be held on 27 April 2021 to consider and approve (among other matters) the unaudited results of Conch Cement and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 31 March 2021.

- 1 -

For further details, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are requested to refer to the Cement Announcement.

By Order of the Board

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited

SHU Mao

Company Secretary

Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China

14 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. GUO Jingbin (Chairman), Mr. JI Qinying (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. LI Jian and Mr. LI Daming as executive Directors; Mr. CHANG Zhangli as non-executive Director; and Mr. CHAN Chi On (alias Derek CHAN), Mr. CHAN Kai Wing and Mr. LAU Chi Wah, Alex as independent non- executive Directors.

* English translation or transliteration of Chinese name for identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 12:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
